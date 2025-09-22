CNN’s Omar Jimenez Reports in “The United States vs Harvard” for The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 AT 10PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (September 22, 2025) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a six-time Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original, returns with an inside look at how the Trump administration’s crackdown on academic institutions came to a head at Harvard University. “The United States vs Harvard” with CNN Anchor and Correspondent Omar Jimenez premieres Sunday, September 28 at 10pm ET/PT on CNN.

Harvard, a monument to America’s higher education system, and the oldest, richest and most influential American university, has become a figurehead for an emerging conservative focus on reshaping academia in recent years. DEI policies, critical race theory and affirmative action became partisan rallying cries against universities like Harvard.

“This is really a battle between two of the world’s most powerful institutions in their respective categories,” Jimenez said. “What happens with Harvard will likely set the tone for what other universities do if faced with similar headwinds. That’s why this story is so important,” Jimenez added.

In “The United States vs Harvard,” Jimenez reports on-the-ground from Harvard’s campus, finding a range of perspectives among the student body and faculty tracing how the political drama has unfolded on campus and its impact. He investigates how Harvard quietly made changes aligning with the conservative agenda even as they publicly fought what they considered government overreach into a private university. Jimenez also uncovers why the world’s richest university needs federal funding, and the devastating consequences on potentially life-saving scientific research when that funding was cut off.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is a collection of unique and immersive single subject, one-hour episodes from CNN’s award-winning longform storytelling team showcasing character-driven stories, special interviews, and investigative deep dives featuring reporting from CNN’s anchors and correspondents. The series, which has been honored with two consecutive Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Recorded News Program, is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, September 28. “The United States vs Harvard” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, September 29 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Podcasts showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

