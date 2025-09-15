Marie Beaudette Joins CNN as VP, Business and Media

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 15, 2025– Marie Beaudette is joining CNN as Vice President, Business and Media, where she will oversee the organization’s business and media coverage leading strategy and content, the network announced today.

Prior to joining CNN, Beaudette served as the Business, Finance and Economics Coverage Chief at The Wall Street Journal, managing coverage of all things money – companies, technology, financial markets and the U.S. economy. In that role, Beaudette reconfigured a team of nearly 200 reporters and editors to unite once-disparate bureaus tackling the Journal’s core topics of money, commerce and power. Under her leadership, the Journal broke new ground in digital storytelling.

A longtime editor at the Journal, Beaudette directed teams covering the U.S. banking industry, corporate mergers during a historic dealmaking boom, and major bankruptcies during the 2008 financial crisis. She also served as the Journal’s assistant managing editor for talent, leading newsroom recruiting, career development, and internship programs.

Beaudette began her two-decade career at Dow Jones, the Journal’s parent company, as a reporter for its financial newswire covering corporate bankruptcy. Before joining Dow Jones, she was a reporter for Legal Times, a Washington, D.C. publication focused on legal and government affairs.

Beaudette holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. She will be based out of CNN’s New York bureau.