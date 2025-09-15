CNN to provide comprehensive coverage of US President Trump’s UK State Visit

London, September 15th 2025. CNN will provide special coverage across TV and Digital platforms of US President Donald Trump’s unprecedented second State Visit to the United Kingdom.

CNN Anchor and Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins and CNN Anchor and Royal Correspondent Max Foster will lead coverage from Windsor Castle across all three days of the visit, starting on September 16 when the President arrives in the country.

On September 17, Collins and Foster will be joined in Windsor by White House Reporter Alayna Treene, providing updates and expert analysis as President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spend the day there with King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Additionally, CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour and CNN Anchor and Correspondent Isa Soares will anchor special editions of their shows from inside Windsor Castle itself, giving viewers a ringside seat to every detail of the occasion and breaking down the significance of the location and the event.

Coverage will continue into September 18, when President Trump meets with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson will report live from both London and Chequers, as the two leaders get together at a tumultuous time for global politics.

CNN will also provide digital users with comprehensive coverage of President Trump’s State Visit including live updates beginning late on September 16, when the President lands in the UK, and continuing throughout his trip.