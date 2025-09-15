CNN Podcasts Announces New Season of “CNN Presents”

Tortured Justice with Omar Jimenez Launches Wednesday, September 17

Trailer: Listen Here

NEW YORK, NY – September 15, 2025 – CNN Podcasts announced today the latest installment of CNN Presents, the network’s home for narrative-driven audio storytelling. Following the success of Persuadable with Donie O’Sullivan, the new season, titled Tortured Justice with Omar Jimenez, follows the CNN Anchor and Correspondent as he investigates one of the darkest chapters in American policing history, and those who suffered at the hands of it. In this three-part series, Jimenez takes a hard look at the wrongful convictions this violence produced, the cover-up that followed, and whether there can actually be justice for what happened.

Between 1970 and 1991, at least 130 Black men and women were tortured by former Chicago Police Department Commander Jon Burge and a group of detectives known as the “Midnight Crew.” In this powerful new reporting, Jimenez speaks to lawyers, activists, journalists, a former police superintendent, and survivors about how Burge got away with twisting justice for decades, and why what happened decades ago continues to affect people today. As more survivors are exonerated, released from prison, and paid millions of dollars in settlements, Jimenez seeks answers to some of the questions that linger: why did nobody put a stop to the torture? And even with a massive public reckoning – can justice ever really be served?

“I first learned about this case as a student with the Chicago Innocence Project over ten years ago, and it’s stuck with me ever since,” said Jimenez. “The people affected by Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge’s brutality have suffered so much at the hands of an institution that was supposed to protect them. This case forces you to confront your understanding of justice, why justice was not served sooner, and whether it’s been served at all.”

All three episodes of Tortured Justice will be available Wednesday, September 17 wherever you listen to podcasts. Persuadable with Donie O’Sullivan is also available to stream via the CNN Presents feed now.

###

