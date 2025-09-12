CNN’S OMAR JIMENEZ PROMOTED TO ANCHOR AND CORRESPONDENT

NEW YORK, NY – (September 12, 2025) – CNN has promoted Omar Jimenez to Anchor and Correspondent, the network announced today.

Jimenez has anchored across nearly all dayparts on both national and international television, covering major breaking news events like the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, the death of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, and a historic US-Russia hostage exchange. In 2024, he also led an hour-long special for CNN’s The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper on Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio caught in the politics of the coming presidential election.

As a New York based correspondent, Jimenez has covered a number of major stories including 2025’s New Orleans terror attack on New Year’s Day, 2024’s Republican Presidential Primary, and 2023’s deadliest mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. He has also reported on several major sports stories including the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers World Series win and LeBron James breaking the all-time basketball points record.

Jimenez was previously based in CNN’s Chicago bureau, where he started as a correspondent in 2019. Jimenez has helped lead CNN’s coverage on numerous national and international stories including: the murder of George Floyd, the first major COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, the sudden death of Kobe Bryant, and more.

Jimenez won his first National News & Documentary Emmy Award in 2021 for his work covering the death of George Floyd. In 2022, Jimenez was nominated for “Outstanding Emerging Journalist” for his body of work the previous year.

Prior to joining CNN, Jimenez worked for WBAL-TV in Baltimore, Maryland where he was a reporter and fill-in anchor. While there, he received an individual Emmy Award nomination for general assignment reporting.

Jimenez graduated from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, where he also played on the varsity men’s basketball team.