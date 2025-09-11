CNN’s Clare Duffy Promoted to Reporter

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11, 2025 – CNN has promoted Clare Duffy to Reporter, the network announced today.

Duffy is the host of CNN’s podcast “Terms of Service with Clare Duffy,” where she explains how evolving technologies work and what they mean for everyday life. Her recent reporting has explored how AI is reshaping the workforce as well as raised concerns about its toll on adolescent mental health.

She previously served as a Writer for CNN Business, covering social media, artificial intelligence, and the strategies of major tech companies.

Before joining CNN, Duffy reported on footwear, apparel, and banking for the Portland Business Journal. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Newswomen’s Club of New York.

A graduate of the University of Portland and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, Duffy grew up in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and is based in New York.