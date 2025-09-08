CNN appoints Saskya Vandoorne as Paris Bureau Chief

Paris, September 8th 2025. CNN has announced the appointment of Saskya Vandoorne as Bureau Chief in Paris. In this role, she will lead the local newsroom covering French and European news across all of the network’s platforms, while continuing to contribute to CNN’s international coverage.

CNN’s Paris bureau is one of the network’s most prominent European hubs, playing a central role in covering major international political, economic and cultural events.

An award-winning journalist, Vandoorne joined CNN in 2012 at the network’s EMEA headquarters in London before moving to the New York bureau in 2015, where she worked alongside anchor and business correspondent Richard Quest.

Based in Paris since 2017, she has worked closely with CNN Senior International Correspondent Melissa Bell, serving as her producer. Together they have covered many of the country’s defining news stories and will continue to collaborate to strengthen CNN’s coverage of France and Europe.

Saskya Vandoorne said:“It is an honor to lead CNN’s Paris bureau. I am proud to continue our team’s work to bring stories from France that resonate far beyond its borders. At such a crucial moment for journalism, I am excited to help strengthen CNN’s coverage across all platforms.”

Over the years, Vandoorne has become a key figure in CNN’s European newsroom. She has reported on the terror attacks in France, multiple presidential elections, the war in Ukraine, as well as a wide range of cultural and societal stories. In 2025, she received a Gracie Award for her investigative reporting into the recruitment tactics of Dominique Pelicot, and she has also spearheaded CNN’s coverage of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Beyond France, Vandoorne has contributed to CNN’s reporting on major international events from the network’s bureaus in Europe and Africa, including the Covid crisis in Kenya, the activities of the Wagner Group, and Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia. She holds degrees in English and French from Durham University, in Journalism from Sciences Po, and a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia University in New York.

Andrew Roy, General Manager, EMEA & London Bureau Chief, CNN said: “Saskya is an outstanding journalist, deeply rooted in French and European affairs, with a unique international perspective. Her experience and editorial rigor make her the ideal person to lead our Paris bureau, which is one of CNN’s key hubs in Europe.”