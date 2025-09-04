CNN Originals Debuts Trailer and Premiere Date for Newest Travelogue “Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread”

SIX-PART SERIES PREMIERES ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5 AT 9PM ET/PT

Trailer: https://youtu.be/GO6W-0nsP58

NEW YORK, NY – (September 4, 2025) – CNN Originals will premiere Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread on Sunday, October 5 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television and originating from its Blackfin label, the six-episode CNN Original Series follows the Tony®, Golden Globe®, and four-time Emmy® Award-winning actor on a mouthwatering journey around the world, with bread serving as the conduit into a variety of international cuisines and cultures. The series will air Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

“This past year, shooting Breaking Bread has been one of the most joyous and revealing experiences, introducing me to people and places that I never could have expected,” said Shalhoub. “I can’t wait for audiences to connect with what I discovered – that humanity can be found at every dinner table.”

Breaking Bread introduces the authentic Tony behind the neurotic characters he plays – a passionate food-lover who makes bread and breaks bread with local bakers, top chefs, home cooks and everyone in between. The ultimate comfort food, bread is the foundation for any shared meal, and with each delicious bite, Shalhoub takes viewers along for a global adventure forming deep connections with communities united by this unassuming dinner table staple.

This season, Shalhoub tastes his way through baguettes and bouillabaisse in Marseille, France, fluffy milk bread and red bean paste buns in Tokyo, Japan, and even bread baked in the side of a volcano in Iceland. He finds a taste of his heritage in São Paulo, Brazil, home to one of the largest Lebanese populations in the world. He also enjoys a smattering of local cheeses in his hometown of Green Bay, Wisconsin and a taste of the Caribbean, Chinatown and an infamous Irish soda bread in his long-time home New York City.

“Breaking bread is one of the most time-honored forms of human connection, and Tony Shalhoub embodies this ideal to a tee,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “His passion for food is only matched by his passion for people and their stories, making him a natural addition to the CNN Original Series legacy of food and travel hosts.”

Executive producers for Breaking Bread are Tony Shalhoub and Tamara Weiss, Lionsgate’s Geno McDermott, Igal Svet, and Sun de Graaf along with Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Roxanna Sherwood for CNN Original Series. Dara Horenblas is the showrunner and executive producer. The show will be distributed internationally by Lionsgate.

Breaking Bread builds upon CNN Original Series’ enduring success in host-led food and travel programming, joining a library of premium, award-winning storytelling available today for both Pay TV and HBO Max streaming subscribers.

Breaking Bread will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, October 5. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, October 6 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Flashdocs, and CNN Studios. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 45 multi-part documentary series and 60 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid directed by Matt Tyrnauer; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; the Emmy® Award winning Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; Luther Vandross: Never Too Much, directed by Dawn Porter; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; This is Life with Lisa Ling; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; the American version of the long-running UK comedy series, Have I Got News For You, hosted by Roy Wood Jr; and the six-time Emmy® Award-winning The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, the CNN Original Hub on HBO Max and discovery+, the CNN Originals FAST channel, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Lionsgate Alternative Television

A division of global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LION), Lionsgate Alternative Television is a major force in unscripted programming. Encompassing Pilgrim Media Group, Renegade 83, Blackfin, Whizz Kid Entertainment, Daisybeck Studios, eOne, and Lionsgate Canada, the group is responsible for a prolific roster of hit non-scripted franchises including Naked and Afraid, Street Outlaws, Wicked Tuna, The Murder Tapes, The Yorkshire Vet, and Ex on the Beach; acclaimed limited series such as Martin Scorsese’s The Saints, Scamanda, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, and the Peabody Award winner High on the Hog; and top game shows like Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit. Lionsgate Alternative Television produces unscripted content across sports, documentary, historical, lifestyle, competition reality, family and kids, game shows, dating, and true crime.

