NEW YORK, NY — (SEPTEMBER 3, 2025) — CNN delivered another strong month of performance across TV, digital and streaming platforms in August. With high engagement in a range of distinctive news coverage and premium content from CNN Originals, CNN continues to be a top destination for television viewers, ranking as a top 5 cable network in Total Day among P2+ for the 8th consecutive month.

Additionally, CNN ranked in the top 10 in M-F Prime among the P2+ demo for the 8th consecutive month (#7) and in M-Su Prime for the 3rd consecutive month among P2+ (#9). In Daytime, CNN ranked in the top 5 among P2+ (#3) and P25-54 (#4).

CNN Originals continues to deliver strong engagement. CNN Original Series Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took on the World (7/13 – 8/3, 9p-10p) posted 682k among P2+ and 84k among P25-54. This marks the best performance for a CNN Original Series in over a year among P2+ (since Apr-24, Space Shuttle Columbia). Further, Live Aid’s viewing audience was up by double-digits among P2+ (+63%, vs. 418k) and P25-54 (+20%, vs. 70k) compared to the prior four Sunday time period average.

For Saturday programming, CNN Original Series American Prince: JFK Jr. (8/9 – 8/23, Sat 9p-10p) posted 658k among P2+ and 71k among P25-54. That marks a triple-digit increase among both P2+ (+163%, vs. 250k) and P25-54 (+103%, vs. 35k) vs. the prior 4 Saturdays. CNN’s airing of the HBO series Real Time with Bill Maher returned in August and was a top 5 cable program, ranking #4 in all of cable on Saturdays at 8p. Among P2+, it was CNN’s most-watched program on the weekends and grew in its time period by triple digits vs. the prior 4 Saturdays (+104%, 819k vs. 401k).

CNN’s ongoing investment in its digital subscription business continues to yield deepening engagement across key metrics. With an elevated strategic focus on digital subscriptions, engagement has increased concurrently, with a 5% increase in year-over-year average visits per visitor across CNN’s digital platforms in the United States averaged from January to July. July domestic data is the most recent Comscore data available.

TV Source: The Nielsen Company Panel Only Data. Data based on Live+7 blended with most current data, including Out of Home. P2+ & P25-54 (000s). Adult Swim and Nick-at-Nite Excluded From All of Cable Due to Only Airing in Prime Hours.

Live Aid Prior 4 Sundays: 6/1/25 – 7/6/25 (excluding breaking news days of 6/8 & 6/22).

American Prince: JFK Jr. Prior 4 Saturdays: 7/12/25 – 8/2/25.

Real Time with Bill Maher on CNN Prior 4 Saturdays: 7/5/25 – 7/26/25.

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile, January 2024 – July 2025, United States, CNN.COM.