CNN to Broadcast Live Farm Aid 40 on Saturday, September 20 at 7pm ET

FEATURING PERFORMANCES FROM FARM AID BOARD MEMBERS WILLIE NELSON, NEIL YOUNG, JOHN MELLENCAMP, DAVE MATTHEWS, AND MARGO PRICE

NEW YORK – (September 3, 2025) – CNN will partner with Farm Aid, which has been supporting family farms and building a vibrant agricultural community in America since 1985, to air the 40th anniversary of the music and food festival live on Saturday, September 20 from 7pm ET to 12am ET on CNN. The CNN special event, Farm Aid 40, will stream the event live on CNN.com, and via CNN’s apps on connected TVs and mobile devices, without requiring a cable login.

CNN’s special presentation of Farm Aid 40 will feature live performances from the distinct lineup of musical talent including Willie Nelson, Neil Young (and the Chrome Hearts), John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (and Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price. CNN Anchors John Berman and Laura Coates will co-anchor the special coverage from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir will provide on-the-ground reporting from the celebration of music and family farmers in Minneapolis.

“CNN is proud to join Farm Aid 40 to help bring attention to our nation’s farmers and agricultural communities,” said Eric Sherling, executive vice president of US programming for CNN. “The broadcast of Farm Aid 40 is another example of CNN’s commitment to live programming and bringing viewers important cultural moments as they happen.”

“Farm Aid is honored to partner with CNN to bring Farm Aid 40 to a broad and diverse audience,” said Farm Aid co-director Jennifer Fahy. “This partnership is critical to elevating the role of family farmers to their rightful place as essential for all of us and showcasing the extraordinary artists who have generously shared their voices of support for 40 years.”

Founded by Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp, this annual festival raises funds to support Farm Aid’s work with family farmers and inspires audiences to choose family farm food. Since 1985, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $85 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

Farm Aid 40 joins CNN’s live broadcast of George Clooney’s five-time Tony® nominated Broadway play Good Night, And Good Luck along with annual live programming on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve in making CNN a destination for special live programming covering the biggest cultural and celebratory moments.

CNN is the exclusive television broadcast partner of Farm Aid 40.

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streamingand online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Farm Aid

Farm Aid’s mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid’s work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. Since 1985, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $85 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

