CNN announces new hires to bolster Jerusalem bureau

Jerusalem, September 3rd 2025. CNN today announced the appointment of Tal Shalev as a Senior Reporter, based in the network’s Jerusalem bureau. With almost two decades of extensive experience covering every facet of Israeli politics and society, Shalev will help bolster CNN’s overall coverage from the region at an unprecedented and pivotal time.

Shalev most recently served as the Chief Political Correspondent and Analyst for Walla! News, one of Israel’s largest online news outlets. She reported on Israeli government, parliament as well as the country’s foreign and diplomatic affairs, securing multiple high-profile interviews with prominent leaders and politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prior to this, Shalev held senior roles at Haaretz and i24NEWS.

Also joining CNN’s Jerusalem bureau this month is Zeena Saifi, taking up the role of Field Producer. She previously served as a Multiplatform Producer based at the network’s Abu Dhabi bureau and has played an extensive role in CNN’s news coverage across the region.

Andrew Roy, General Manager, EMEA at CNN, said: “We’re very happy to welcome Tal and Zeena to our Jerusalem bureau at this incredibly significant moment for this region. Both bring important perspectives, insights and skills that will strengthen our reporting now and in the future.”

Saifi and Shalev will both report into CNN Jerusalem Bureau Chief, Oren Liebermann. Jeremy Diamond continues in his role as CNN Jerusalem Correspondent.