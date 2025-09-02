CNN launches Seasons – a new multiplatform series on global trends, influence and innovation

This September sees the debut of a brand-new CNN series, Seasons, delving into the shifting trends that are shaping global culture across fashion, travel, food, technology, design and art.

Focusing on the world’s most desired products and experiences, Seasons goes behind the brands to understand the people, craftsmanship, innovation and strategy driving highly sought after items and the most in-demand things to do.

From psychedelic pop art to centuries-old weaving traditions being used by luxury fashion houses, the series begins with exploring how Japan’s cultural imagination continues to captivate the world — blending innovation with heritage, exclusivity with everyday beauty.

With sharp enlightening explainers and rare “access only” moments to cinematic vertical videos and gallery-style carousels, each bespoke piece of digital content is curated for the scroll, the swipe and the share. For a deeper dive into these stories, audiences can enjoy a quarterly 30-minute Seasons show which premieres 6th September on CNN International.

Hosted by Japanese model and creative director Hikari Mori, the launch episode takes viewers inside the surreal mind of Takashi Murakami with exclusive access to the artist’s Tokyo studio as he prepares for a new exhibition in Seoul and explores how Japan’s pop imagination keeps setting the tone for what’s next in art, fashion, and design. Hikari also uncovers the enduring elegance of traditional textile artisans and reveals how Japan’s distinct aesthetic has influenced global culture. Featuring exclusive, referral-only restaurants and ancient sensory tea rituals, at the heart of this episode is a demonstration of the deep respect for artistry, storytelling, and a unique ability to fuse the past with the future in Japan.

Ellana Lee, Group Senior Vice President, GM APAC, and Global Head of Productions at CNN says: “From exclusive collaborations and underground movements to immersive experiences and viral editions, Seasons captures what’s resonating right now. This isn’t just about luxury – it’s about the evolving tastes of a generation that values rarity, relevance, and story above all. Encapsulating the trends sweeping the world, audiences can stay up to date through short video explainers of what’s capturing the moment or enjoy a beautiful, in-depth TV show. Hikari Mori is the ideal host for the first episode of Seasons as she brings passion and authority to her narration and is immersed in both Japanese culture and the luxury sector through her affiliation with global brands.”

Hikari Mori says: “I am deeply inspired by the awareness and appreciation of the seasons, and by how profoundly they shape culture and tradition. In Japan, the seasons hold a central place in daily life—whether in the art of haiku, in food culture, in colors and fabrics, or in the choice of materials. Many of the country’s rituals and traditions remain closely tied to the rhythm of the natural world. I believe that in today’s fast-paced world, we can learn to live more meaningfully by observing how Japanese artisans create in harmony with seasonal cycles. It is an honor for me to serve as the storyteller for CNN’s first episode of Seasons, sharing this timeless connection between nature, culture, and creativity.”

Seasons digital and social content will be posted frequently to keep audiences across the latest worldwide trends. Episode two of Seasons, airing in December, will see the focus shift to Europe with a new host and a spotlight on the UK. See more on cnn.com/seasons.

About Hikari Mori

Hikari Mori is a model and creative director known for her influential presence in the global fashion industry. She has appeared in international campaigns and fashion shows, including Paris Fashion Week, and has served as a brand ambassador for Shiseido, Bvlgari, and other leading fashion houses. She also hosted Journey Matters by CNN, a series exploring culture and creativity across Asia. Hikari is the creative director and founder of tefutefu, Inc., a platform that reimagines and shares Japanese traditional culture through a modern lens. She has received multiple awards for her contributions to fashion and culture, bridging heritage and innovation through her work in design, media, and beyond.

Air times

Seasons episode one airs on CNN International at the following times:

Saturday 6th September 2025

0630 BST | 1430 JST and 1130 BST | 1930 JST

Sunday 7th September 2025

0230 BST | 1030 JST and 1830 BST

Monday 8th September 2025

0230 JST

0400 BST | 1200 JST

