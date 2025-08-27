CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: “It Doesn’t Have to Hurt” on Pain

PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 AT 9PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (August 27, 2025) – CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports on one of the most prevalent conditions in America, more so than heart disease, cancer or diabetes: pain. Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt premieres Sunday, September 7 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

Nearly a quarter of American adults deal with chronic pain. In this special report, Dr. Gupta travels the country exploring new ways to treat and manage that pain, from everyday headaches to life-changing injuries. He investigates the hidden causes behind common chronic debilitating pains that seem to have no trigger, including migraines, irritable bowel syndrome and fibromyalgia. And he discovers the innovators who are looking beyond opioids for treatments to alleviate pain, including nerve blocks, IV painkillers, ketamine and even meditation.

“What I’ve learned from my patients, colleagues and family members, as well as from my own experience, is that pain and suffering can present in infinite ways,” said Dr. Gupta. “With emerging evidence-based science, medical advances and our own wisdom, we can rewrite the story of pain, as well as our own lifelong potential for managing it – and often preventing it.”

In this special, Dr. Gupta sits down with pain pioneers including headache specialists, neurologists and surgeons, as well as everyday people whose lives have been largely defined by experiences with excruciating pain – including his own mother. He gains remarkable access inside a revolutionary experimental pain study in which brain implants are used to intercept pain signals before they can be felt. He even participates in a study showing that meditation and mindfulness can effectively treat pain.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, September 7. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, September 8 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past editions of Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports are available to stream on demand now on HBO Max.

###

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of Talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN FlashDocs, CNN Presents, and the newly formed CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 50 multi-part documentary series and 65 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; five-time Emmy® Award-winning The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper; and Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, the CNN Original Hub on Max and discovery+, the CNN Originals FAST channel, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com

Press Contacts

CNN Originals Press Contacts

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Press Contact

Bridget.Leininger@cnn.com