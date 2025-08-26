VAUGHN STERLING JOINS CNN AS EXECUTIVE PRODUCER OF THE SOURCE WITH KAITLAN COLLINS

NEW YORK, NY – (August 26, 2025) – Vaughn Sterling is joining CNN as the new executive producer of The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the network announced today.

Sterling previously served as senior executive producer of news and features at The Wall Street Journal, overseeing teams creating digital video for WSJ.

Prior to the Wall Street Journal, Sterling worked for over two decades at CNN, joining as a video journalist a few days before September 11th. He was part of the original team that launched The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and was a leader on the production team behind multiple election nights. He also served as senior broadcast producer of the 9pm hour based in New York and as breaking news executive producer at CNN+.

During his time at CNN he earned three Emmy Awards.

Sterling will be joining The Source team and will be based in the network’s New York bureau.