CNN Uncovers New Orleans: Soul of a City in New 4-Part CNN Original Series

“REBIRTH OF THE SUPERDOME” SPECIAL PREVIEW EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

NEW YORK, NY – (August 19, 2025) – Timed to the twentieth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and the fiftieth birthday of the stadium that came to symbolize both refuge and renewal, CNN Original Series New Orleans: Soul of a City will air a special preview of its premiere episode, “Rebirth of the Superdome” on Sunday, August 24 at 9pm ET/PT.

Twenty years ago, Hurricane Katrina tore through the Gulf Coast, flooding much of New Orleans and driving tens of thousands to seek shelter in the storm-battered Superdome. Once a scene of desperation, the stadium became a cornerstone of the city’s recovery — its revival culminating in the New Orleans Saints’ 2010 Super Bowl win, a moment that told the world the city was back.

“Rebirth of the Superdome” features interviews with former Saints players Malcolm Jenkins, Deuce McAllister, and Devery Henderson, former mayor Mitch Landrieu, former Superdome general manager Doug Thornton, Wendell Pierce, James Carville, Pam Oliver, Emeril Lagasse, Wynton Marsalis and other New Orleans icons.

While the first episode tells the story of the Superdome, the full four-part series explores the many ways the city communes with its history — through music, food, sports, and tradition — revealing how, 20 years after Katrina, New Orleans is louder and more resilient than ever.

“New Orleans is a city that lives its history out loud — in its music, its food, its traditions, and in the way its people rally together,” said Eric Johnson, Executive Producer, CNN Original Series. “The story of the Superdome is the story of a city’s resilience, and it’s just the beginning of what we explore in this series.”

Following this special preview event, New Orleans: Soul of a City will premiere all four episodes beginning on Sunday, October 5 on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT.

New Orleans: Soul of a City is executive produced by Eric Johnson. Amy Entelis and Katie Hinman are executive producers for CNN Studios.

“Rebirth of the Superdome” will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, August 24. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, August 25 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

