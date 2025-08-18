CNN’S DOMESTIC FAST CHANNEL, CNN HEADLINES, DEBUTS NEW PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

Original, Curated Feed Includes Live News and Can’t-Miss Moments

ATLANTA, GA – (AUGUST 18, 2025) – Today, CNN unveiled the new, refreshed programming schedule for CNN Headlines, the network’s domestic FAST channel. CNN Headlines is an original, curated news feed covering major stories across business, politics, entertainment, culture, and international, showcasing the buzziest and most impactful events of the day.

Featuring live news and roundups of can’t-miss moments, Headlines taps into a local, on-the-ground perspective in the way only CNN can. The new shows include CNN Headline Express, a live news program that catches audiences up on the latest national and international news, along with sports, entertainment, business, and culture, hosted by anchor Brad Smith, who joined CNN in July. ICYMI (In Case You Missed It) features the most newsworthy and compelling stories from CNN U.S. programming, and American Pulse is an hour showcasing reporting from the vast network of CNN affiliates across the country.

“The relaunch of CNN Headlines is vital to our distribution and investment strategy, and I’m proud of how hard our teams across CNN have worked to innovate in this space,” said Eric Sherling, Executive Vice President of U.S. Programming for CNN Worldwide. “By tapping into our vast affiliate network and providing timely live news updates, our refreshed offering serves the growing market and complements our existing cable programming.”

CNN’s wider investment in its FAST programming complements the network’s existing linear, digital, mobile and podcast offerings and soon-to-launch streaming service and other standalone products. CNN is attracting new advertisers to its FAST channels and developing new commercial product innovations to maximize monetization through advertising and sponsorship directly or through FAST platform partnerships.

In 2024, CNN premiered CNN Originals, a FAST channel that offers a fresh way for audiences to explore and enjoy acclaimed long-form content from the award-winning CNN Originals Series library. Outside of the U.S., CNN also relaunched the previously named CNN Fast channel to CNN Headlines, increasing the timeliness of content, adding a news ticker and refreshing the brand identity.

Audiences can access CNN Headlines for free on CNN.com’s homepage (on desktop and mobile), on the CNN app, and in homes across the U.S. with connected television (CTV) apps.

CNN Headlines Weekly Schedule (Monday-Friday):

7am – CNN Headline Express (live)

8am – CNN Headline Express

9am – CNN Headline Express

10am – ICYMI (In Case You Missed It)

11am – CNN Headline Express (live)

12pm – CNN Headline Express

1pm – CNN Headline Express

2pm – American Pulse

3pm – ICYMI (In Case You Missed It)

4pm – American Pulse

5pm – CNN Headline Express (live)

6pm – CNN Headline Express

7pm – CNN Headline Express

8pm – ICYMI (In Case You Missed It)

9pm – American Pulse

10pm – CNN Headline Express

11pm – ICYMI (In Case You Missed It)

