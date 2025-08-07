CNN and Afreximbank celebrate five years of Connecting Africa

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) are celebrating five years of the multi-platform series Connecting Africa. Hosted by CNN anchor and correspondent Eleni Giokos and Connecting Africa correspondent Victoria Rubadiri, the editorial series profiles the people, projects, and companies revolutionising African business and bringing the continent together. Afreximbank has been the exclusive sponsor of Connecting Africa since its launch in 2020.

To mark the anniversary, Giokos and Rubadiri recorded a special episode of the show in front of a live audience on the sidelines of Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) in Abuja, Nigeria. The episode reflects on Africa’s economic evolution and explores what lies ahead as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) ushers in a bold era of growth and opportunity. Featuring a panel discussion with AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene, Oando CEO Wale Tinubu, and interviews with the next generation of Nigerian innovators, the special episode is available to watch here on CNN. Alongside the 30-minute monthly show, content is available across CNN’s digital and social platforms.

Giokos and Rubadiri also moderated panels at the AAM, including a fireside chat with Aliko Dangote and Strive Masiyiwa.

CNNIC’s five-year partnership with Afreximbank has also included the branded content documentary series Impact Stories. Produced by Create, CNNIC’s brand content studio, and the Afreximbank TV team, Impact Stories showcases the bank’s development impact, bringing to life the transformative power of trade finance and investment across Africa. Through cinematic storytelling, the series showcases the people and economies that have been transformed by Afreximbank’s initiatives. The co-production was born from a deep collaboration between Create and Afreximbank to tell compelling pan African stories. Impact Stories has been renewed for a second season which will air later this year.

Speaking about the anniversary, Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, Digital Revenue, Strategy and Operations, CNN International Commercial, who attended the event in Abuja, said, “Over the last five years we’ve worked closely with Afreximbank, resulting in compelling storytelling about African business resonating with CNN’s global audience. We are proud of our partnership with Afreximbank and are excited to continue working together to highlight the people, policy, and progress shaping African businesses.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Anne Ezeh, Afreximbank’s Director of Communications and Events, said, “It is vital that the incredible successes of African businesses and entrepreneurs are amplified across Africa and beyond. Our partnership with CNNIC has ensured that these voices strategically highlight Africa’s development narrative and further position Africa as investment ready.”

See more from Connecting Africa: https://edition.cnn.com/business/markets/connecting-africa

Watch the anniversary episode: https://edition.cnn.com/2025/08/04/world/video/connecting-africa-five-year-anniversary-spc