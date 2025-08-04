How to Watch CNN Original Series “American Prince: JFK Jr.” Premiering Saturday, August 9 at 9 PM ET/PT

NEW YORK – (August 4, 2025) – CNN Originals will premiere American Prince: JFK JR. on Saturday, August 9 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. Produced by EverWonder Studio, the three-part CNN Original Series explores the remarkable life and enduring legacy of John F. Kennedy Jr. and will regularly air Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.

American Prince: JFK Jr. traces John’s early years, marked by his father’s assassination and the societal and familial pressures to carry the Kennedy torch, through his decision to create George, a new kind of political magazine within the rapidly evolving media landscape of the 1990s. It also explores the dynamic love story he shared with Carolyn Bessette, which was relentlessly targeted by media attention. Through decades of rich archival footage and new interviews with family members, close friends and collaborators – including Carole Radziwill, Gary Ginsberg, Hamilton South, Steve Gillon, Cindy Crawford, Robert De Niro,Graydon Carter, Tina Brown, Kurt Andersen, and more – this intimate series peels back the layers of one of America’s most iconic and beloved figures.

Executive producers for American Prince: JFK Jr. are Ian Orefice and Jon Adler for EverWonder Studio along with Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman for CNN Original Series. Gary Ginsberg is Consulting Producer and Rebecca Gitlitz is showrunner.

Building on CNN Originals success providing new insights to historical and cultural events, American Prince: JFK Jr. is a continuation of the network’s summer programming slate of pop culture explorations.

American Prince: JFK Jr. will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, August 9. It will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, August 10 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

