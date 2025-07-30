CNN launches new events franchise “Global Perspectives”

Inaugural event takes place on 3 November 2025 with a focus on Africa

Initial speakers announced from Google, Mo Ibrahim Foundation, NBA Africa, Standard Bank Group and the World Trade Organization

Opening remarks from CNN Chairman & CEO Sir Mark Thompson, with CNN moderators including Christiane Amanpour and Richard Quest

Afreximbank announced as event’s first Sponsor

CNN is launching a new events franchise called “Global Perspectives” to convene leaders and visionaries to tackle the world’s emerging challenges and showcase opportunities for action.

The first edition “Global Perspectives: On Africa” will focus on some of the world’s fastest growing economies, uncovering how the continent plays a critical role in the world’s new partnerships, new innovations, and new markets that will shape the next era of global growth. Future editions of Global Perspectives will focus on different regions, sectors and industries.

Taking place in London on 3 November, the event will be opened by CNN’s Chairman & CEO Sir Mark Thompson and consist of sessions with high profile political and business leaders, innovators and thought-leaders. Sessions will be curated and moderated by CNN journalists including Christiane Amanpour, Richard Quest, Zain Asher, Jim Sciutto, and Larry Madowo.

Speakers already confirmed include:

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala , Director General, World Trade Organization

, Director General, World Trade Organization Dr. Mo Ibrahim , Founder & Chair, Mo Ibrahim Foundation

, Founder & Chair, Mo Ibrahim Foundation Clare Akamanzi , CEO, NBA Africa

, CEO, NBA Africa Masai Ujiri , Co-founder of Zaria Group and Giants of Africa

, Co-founder of Zaria Group and Giants of Africa Nonkululeko Nyembezi , Chairman, Standard Bank Group

, Chairman, Standard Bank Group Sunny George Verghese , CEO, Olam International

, CEO, Olam International Nadia Calviño , President, European Investment Bank

, President, European Investment Bank H.E. Javier Niño Pérez , Ambassador of the European Union to the African Union

, Ambassador of the European Union to the African Union Alex Okosi , Managing Director, Africa, Google

, Managing Director, Africa, Google Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild , Founder and CEO, Council for Inclusive Capitalism

, Founder and CEO, Council for Inclusive Capitalism Lucy Liu , Co-founder and President of Airwallex

, Co-founder and President of Airwallex Olugbenga Agboola, Founder and CEO, Flutterwave

One of the first events to be held at the new Chancery Rosewood Hotel, news-making interviews and content from Global Perspectives will also reach a global audience through CNN platforms, culminating in a special show to be broadcast on CNN International.

Ellana Lee, Group Senior Vice President, GM APAC, and Global Head of Productions at CNN, said: “We’re living in a time of rapid, dynamic change, re-shaping the global economic and political landscape every day. Keeping pace with that constant transformation often means pausing to unravel the issues it presents. Global Perspectives is designed to gather those shaping change, facilitating smart, meaningful conversations with CNN’s outstanding journalists to deepen our audiences’ understanding of an evolving world. When influential people have something to say, they come to CNN to say it – and we’re excited to bring the knowledge, insights, and unique perspectives of these speakers to this series of events and to our audiences across the world.”

The event also provides opportunities for commercial partners to reach and engage with those attending Global Perspectives, as well as CNN audiences across the world. Afreximbank is confirmed as the event’s first sponsor, with branding and activation at the event, associated promotion and advertising alignment with Global Perspectives content on CNN platforms.

“CNN audiences and our commercial partners have long considered CNN as a destination for news-making interviews, meaningful discussion and analysis on global trends,” said James Hunt, Senior Vice President, Global Client Solutions, CNN International Commercial. “To that end, Global Perspectives provides brands with a unique opportunity to extend their partnership with a new event activation as part of a truly multi-platform approach in reaching CNN’s sizeable and high influential audience. We are delighted to welcome our long-term partner Afreximbank as the initial sponsor for Global Perspectives, and we look forward to working with them and other partners on this unique project focused on the continued growth and development of the African continent.”

To find out more about Global Perspectives, including a list of all confirmed speakers, information on attending, speaking or becoming a commercial partner, please visit: https://cnnicevents.cnn.com/globalperspectives

