TOP 5 MOST-WATCHED CABLE NETWORK

CNN ORIGINALS LIVE AID: WHEN ROCK ‘N” ROLL TOOK ON THE WORLD AND BILLIONAIRES BOYS CLUB PREMIERE IN TOP 10 IN ALL OF CABLE

DIGITAL AUDIENCE CONTINUES TO SHOW INCREASED ENGAGEMENT AMID SUBSCRIPTION PUSH

NEW YORK, NY — (JULY 29, 2025) — Audiences turned to CNN for original storytelling of historical and cultural events and the latest breaking news coverage and analysis across television, digital and streaming platforms in July. With the premiere of two CNN Originals and comprehensive coverage of the sentencing of Bryan Kohberger, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs verdict and Texas floods, CNN closed out the month once again ranking as a top 5 among all cable networks in Total Day among P2+ for the 7thconsecutive month (#4).

In addition, CNN is a top 10 cable network among P25-54 for the 7th consecutive month (#8). Further, CNN ranks as a top 3 cable network among diverse audiences, including Black, Hispanic, and Asian viewers.

CNN’s coverage of the sentencing of Bryan Kohberger attracted elevated audiences in July. For the hour of the sentencing (Wed, 7/23, 1p), CNN ranked #1 in all of cable among younger P18-34 viewers and #2 among both P2+ and P25-54 (behind only Fox News).

CNN had its best performance for an Original Series premiere in over a year among P2+ (since Feb-24, Vegas: The Story of Sin City) with the premiere of Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took on the World (7/13, 9p-10p), delivering 795k P2+ and 83k P25-54. Among P2+, the premiere ranked in the top 10 in all of cable in its time period (#8). The premiere was up double-digits among P25-54 (+19%, vs. 70k) and P2+ (+90%, vs. 418) compared to the prior 4 Sundays.*

The premiere of the CNN Original Series Billionaires Boys Club (7/13, 10p-11p) delivered 59k among P25-54 and 456k among P2+, up vs. the prior 4 Sundays* among both P25-54 (+4%, 57k) and P2+ (+28%, 355k). Among P2+, the premiere ranked in top 10 in all of cable in its time period (#8).

CNN’s digital audience continues to show increased engagement in an overall strategic push towards a direct-to-consumer business. With a strategic focus on deepening engagement to grow digital subscribers, CNN has seen an increase of nearly 10% year over year in visits per visitor across CNN’s digital platforms in the United States averaged from January to June. June domestic data is the most recent Comscore data available.

TV Source: The Nielsen Company Panel Only Data. Data based on Live+7 blended with most current data, including Out of Home. P2+ & P25-54 (000s). Adult Swim and Nick-at-Nite Excluded From All of Cable Due to Only Airing in Prime Hours.

*Original Series Prior 4 Sundays: 6/1/25 – 7/6/25 (excluding breaking news days of 6/8 & 6/22).

TV Diversity All of Cable Source: The Nielsen Company Panel Only Data via NPower. Based on Live+7 data, blended with most current, including Out of Home. P2+ & P25-54 Projected Units.

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile, January 2024 – June 2025, United States, CNN.COM.