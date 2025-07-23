Isabelle Khurshudyan Joins CNN as Senior Enterprise Reporter/Writer

WASHINGTON, DC – (July 23, 2025) – Isabelle Khurshudyan has joined CNN as a Senior Enterprise Reporter/Writer, the network announced today. In this role, she’ll dig into the big stories shaping Washington, reporting on the seismic shifts that are underway and helping audiences understand their impacts at home and abroad.

Khurshudyan most recently served The Washington Post’s Ukraine bureau chief based in Kyiv. She reported from the front lines, covering the war since the first day of Russia’s invasion. Fluent in Russian and proficient in Ukrainian, she also managed a team of local journalists in her role as bureau chief.

Prior to this, Khurshudyan was a Moscow correspondent for The Post, reporting on everything from Vladimir Putin’s impact on Russian civil society and attacks on Alexey Navalny to environmental issues and Russia’s coronavirus response.

Khurshudyan started her journalism career as a sports reporter, primarily covering the Washington Capitals in their 2018 Stanley Cup run. She was part of The Post team recognized with the International Women’s Media Foundation Award for Courage in Journalism in 2023 and was a finalist for the 2023 Livingston Award for International Reporting for her work in Ukraine.

Khurshudyan is a University of South Carolina graduate and will be based out of the network’s Washington, DC bureau.