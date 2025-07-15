CNN’s Bill Weir Reports In “Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis” for The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper Featuring Billie Eilish, Bonnie Raitt, Jack Johnson, AJR’s Adam Met and Perry Farrell

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, JULY 20 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (July 15, 2025) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a six-time Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original, returns with a look at some of the biggest stars working to revolutionize the eco footprint of live music. “Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis” with CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir premieres Sunday, July 20 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

Featuring Billie Eilish and her mother Maggie Baird, Bonnie Raitt, Jack Johnson, AJR’s Adam Met and Perry Farrell formerly of Jane’s Addiction, Weir traces the legacy of stars who are working to reform a live music industry that demands massive amounts of energy and produces tons of waste. From refillable water stations, plastic-free shows and even kinetic dance floors that turn the crowd’s energy into electricity, eco-conscious musicians are leading a movement to make caring about the climate cool. Their influence is catching on, with Lollapalooza now operating its main stage with a battery-powered hybrid system that gets cleaner every year, and Coachella implementing their first zero carbon stage.

“As so many politicians and corporate leaders slink away from leadership on climate issues while the cultural influence of live music explodes, I set out to understand how a handful of devoted artists have managed to clean and green their industry in astounding ways,” Weir said. “A music festival is like a temporary, disposable city so the lessons learned can be applied across society, and the connections being made with fellow fans have sparked a surprising new wave of grass roots connection and action.”

Weir speaks with Billie Eilish behind-the-scenes during her stadium tour where she implements several eco-friendly initiatives, and meets up with her and Maggie Baird in the hills of Los Angeles where nonprofit Tree People plants shade in underserved communities and after wildfires. He also visits with Jack Johnson on his Kokua Learning Farm in Hawaii, created to connect kids with nature and fresh, healthy food.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is a collection of unique and immersive single subject, one-hour episodes from CNN’s Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning longform storytelling team showcasing character-driven stories, special interviews, and investigative deep dives featuring reporting from CNN’s anchors and correspondents. It is the Emmy® Award winner for Best Recorded News Program two years running, and is executive produced by Susan Chun. Weir previously reported from around the world for The Whole Story in “Adaptation Nation,” “What Whales Tell Us,” and the Emmy® nominated “How to Unscrew a Planet.”

