CNN Launches Extension of CNN Original “Have I Got News For You” with New Podcast “Have I Got News For Your Ears” Hosted by Team Captain Michael Ian Black

Companion Podcast is Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Podcasts

NEW YORK, NY – (July 10, 2025) – CNN announced today the expansion of the CNN Original Have I Got News For You brand with the launch of a new companion podcast, Have I Got News For Your Ears, hosted by Team Captain Michael Ian Black. Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Podcasts, the first episode is available now.

Have I Got News For Your Ears is a comedy podcast that serves up a smart and edgy take on the news of the week. In the premiere episode, Black is joined by Jimmy Mulville, the creator and executive producer of Have I Got News For You. Throughout the season, Black will be joined by a rotating collection of guests to test their knowledge of current events and share some behind-the-scenes secrets.

Have I Got News For Your Ears will release new episodes every Wednesday wherever you get your podcasts. Episodes will also be available to stream on the @HIGNFYUS official YouTube page.

“CNN audiences have shown a resounding interest in our topical entertainment programming on Saturday nights. This podcast is an opportunity to expand the ways in which audiences engage with the Have I Got News For You brand across platforms, with all the bite and hilarity they’ve come to expect from the show,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide.

Always relevant and of-the-moment, Have I Got News For You will return for a third season on Saturday, September 6 at 9pm ET/PT with host Roy Wood Jr. alongside team captains Amber Ruffin and Black. Joining CNN’s encore presentation of Real Time with Bill Maher, the network’s Saturday primetime lineup of topical entertainment programming has made CNN a top cable destination on Saturday nights. All episodes of Have I Got News For You are available to stream now on HBO Max.

Have I Got News For You and Have I Got News For Your Ears are both executive produced by Jim Biederman, Jimmy Mulville and Richard Wilson for Hat Trick Productions.

CNN Podcasts is the exclusive producer of audio content and podcasts for CNN Worldwide including All There Is with Anderson Cooper, Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, The Assignment with Audie Cornish, Terms of Service with Clare Duffy, The Account from CNN, Chance Encounters, CNN 5 Things, CNN 5 Good Things, and CNN One Thing. Listen to all CNN Podcasts content at www.cnn.com/audio.

