“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” Returns with Two True Crime Deep Dives On Saturday, July 5

“The Case Against Diddy” From CNN’s Laura Coates Premieres Saturday at 8pm ET

“The Idaho Murders” With CNN’s John Miller Premieres Saturday at 9pm ET

NEW YORK, NY – (July 3, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a six-time Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original, returns with two in-depth explorations following the dramatic conclusions of two of the biggest criminal cases: The Unites States v Sean “Diddy” Combs and the Bryan Kohberger murder trial. “The Case Against Diddy” with CNN Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates premieres Saturday, July 5 at 8pm ET, followed by “The Idaho Murders” with CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller at 9pm ET on CNN.

“The Case Against Diddy” | Airing Saturday, July 5 at 8pm ET

CNN Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates examines the rise and fall of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who established himself not only as a hip hop artist but a legendary entrepreneur and media mogul in the 1990s. Behind his huge success were a string of controversial incidents and legal issues, culminating in the allegations from dozens of women of violence and rape. Coates, who has covered the trial since the beginning, explores the key moments from the prosecution and the defense, and speaks with an alternate juror in the case.

“The Idaho Murders” | Airing Saturday, July 5 at 9pm ET

CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller uses his investigative experience to dive into the murders of four University of Idaho college students in November of 2022. The brutal killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin shocked the community and the world, especially since there was no known motive for the attacks. Miller examines the evidence in the case and unpacks how investigators tracked the crime to Bryan Kohberger, who had been fighting the charges for two years before finally pleading guilty this week. With unanswered questions about the case still lingering, Miller goes behind the headlines to explore the loose ends that remain.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is a collection of unique and immersive single subject, one-hour episodes from CNN’s Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning longform storytelling team showcasing character-driven stories, special interviews, and investigative deep dives featuring reporting from CNN’s anchors and correspondents. The series is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, July 5. “The Case Against Diddy” and “The Idaho Murders” will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, July 6 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

