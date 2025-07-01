JUNE DELIVERS CNN’S STRONGEST MONTH OF 2025

MONTHLY GROWTH ACROSS DAYPARTS; TOTAL VIEWERSHIP UP +26% OVER MAY

STRONG DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT CONTINUES IN JUNE AMIDST DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER PUSH

“GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK” LIVE BROADCAST DRAWS 7.34 MILLION VIEWERS AROUND THE WORLD

NEW YORK – (JULY 1, 2025) – CNN finished June with strong performance across television, digital and streaming platforms driven by global breaking news coverage and special live programming only available on CNN. June was the highest month of the year for CNN among both P25-54 and P2+ on television in the United States. In addition, visitors across CNN’s digital platforms are continuing to spend more time engaging with CNN’s reporting and content offerings as the network continues to pursue a direct-to-consumer subscription strategy.

Compared to the previous month, CNN saw impressive double-digit growth across all major dayparts on U.S. television. Total Day viewership was up +40% among P25-54 (60k to 84k) and +26% among P2+ (357k to 450k), M-Su Prime was up +71% among P25-54 (80k to 137k) and +47% among P2+ (445k to 656k), and M-F Prime was up +49% among P25-54 (92k to 137k) and +26% among P2+ (494k to 624k).

In June, CNN ranked among the top 5 cable networks in Total Day among P2+ for the 6th consecutive month and in Daytime among both demos. CNN was also ranked in the top 10 in Total Day among P25-54, in M-F Prime among P2+, and in M-Su Prime among both demos.

In M-F Prime (7p-12a) at the program level, Erin Burnett Outfront (7p), Anderson Cooper 360 (8p), The Source with Kaitlan Collins (9p), NewsNight with Abby Phillip (10p), and Laura Coates Live (11p) all posted double-digit month-over-month growth among both P25-54 and P2+. The Source, NewsNight and Laura Coates Live also posted year-over-year growth among both P25-54 and P2+. NewsNight with Abby Phillip continues to be a standout performer for CNN, ranking as the network’s most watched program among P25-54 for the fifth consecutive month. Further, NewsNight grew by impressive, double-digit margins year-over-year among both demos (P25-54: +63%, 96k to 156k; P2+: +28% 491k to 629k).

In M-F Fringe (4p-7p), the newly-launched The Arena with Kasie Hunt at 4p and The Lead with Jake Tapper in its new 5p-7p time period posted double-digit month-over-month growth among both P25-54 and P2+. Both shows also grew year-over-year among P25-54.

Breaking news of the US striking Iran’s nuclear sites (6/21-22/25) drove CNN’s best Weekend Total Day and Prime on television in the U.S. among both P25-54 and P2+ in nearly a year. In Weekend Total Day, CNN ranked #2 in all of cable among P2+ (646k) and #3 among P25-54 (139k). In Weekend Prime, CNN ranked #3 in all of cable among P2+ (1.809 million) and #4 in all of TV. Among P25-54 in Prime, CNN ranked #3 in cable and #5 in all of TV (495k). Breaking news of the Israel-Iran conflict led CNN to post its two best weeks since the presidential election in Total Day and Prime among both demos (weeks of 6/9 – 15/25 & 6/16-22/25).

CNN’s digital audience continues to show increased engagement in an overall strategic push towards a direct-to-consumer business. With a strategic focus on deepening engagement to grow digital subscribers, CNN has seen an increase of nearly 10% year over year in visits per visitor across CNN’s digital platforms in the United States averaged from January to May. May domestic data is the most recent Comscore data available.

CNN’s special presentation of George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Good Night, and Good Luck reached a combined 7.34 million total viewers on CNN US television, CNN International, and streaming audiences on Max and CNN.com. 5.64 million people interacted with the event in the United States, and an additional 1.7 million interacted internationally. The live broadcast (Saturday, 6/7/25; 7p-8:30p) ranked #1 in all of cable across the entire day among P2+, with a delivery of 2.011 million. Among P25-54, the event delivered 223k and ranked #3 in all of cable in its time period (7p-8:30p). Compared to the prior 4 Saturdays (5/10/25 – 5/31/25, 7p-8:30p), it was up +359% among P2+ (2.011m vs. 438k) and +291% among P25-54 (223k vs. 57k). Additionally, CNN saw its third biggest event on the Max platform in 2025 with the live offering of Good Night, and Good Luck to subscribers across all tiers.

