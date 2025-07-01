Adam Cancryn Joins CNN as White House Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC – July 1, 2025 – Adam Cancryn has joined CNN as a White House Reporter, the network announced today.

Cancryn previously served as a White House Reporter at POLITICO, covering the Biden and Trump administrations and the politics, policy and people driving their respective domestic agendas. While at POLITICO, Cancryn’s most recent reporting focused on President Donald Trump’s health and economic priorities and their impact on the nation, as well as the personal relationship between President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Prior to covering the White House, Cancryn spent five years reporting on health care politics and policy on Capitol Hill and across two presidential administrations at POLITICO. He also served as the co-author of Pulse, POLITICO’s morning healthcare newsletter.

Cancryn began his career as a business reporter for S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he covered the financial services and insurance industries.

Cancryn is a graduate of Washington & Lee University and will be based out of the network’s Washington, DC bureau.