CNN Wins Four News Emmy® Awards – Night One
THE WHOLE STORY WITH ANDERSON COOPER WINS SECOND CONSECUTIVE EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS PROGRAM
NEW YORK – (June 25, 2025) – CNN Worldwide celebrates four News Emmy® Awards in the 46th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition. The winners were announced this evening by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in New York City.
CNN’s diverse nominations encompass enterprise reporting, news interviews, CNN’s long-form unit, CNN en Español programming, and The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.
The ceremony continues tomorrow night at 7:30pm ET at the Palladium Times Square Theater with documentary programming.
The 2025 CNN Worldwide News Emmy® wins include:
Outstanding Recorded News Program
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
America First: A Fareed Zakaria Special
Outstanding Live Interview: Short Form
Christiane Amanpour interviews Jake Larson, Amanpour
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish
NarcoFiles: Tren de Aragua (CNN en Español)
###