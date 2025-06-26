CNN Wins Four News Emmy® Awards – Night One

THE WHOLE STORY WITH ANDERSON COOPER WINS SECOND CONSECUTIVE EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS PROGRAM



NEW YORK – (June 25, 2025) – CNN Worldwide celebrates four News Emmy® Awards in the 46th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition. The winners were announced this evening by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in New York City.

CNN’s diverse nominations encompass enterprise reporting, news interviews, CNN’s long-form unit, CNN en Español programming, and The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

The ceremony continues tomorrow night at 7:30pm ET at the Palladium Times Square Theater with documentary programming.

The 2025 CNN Worldwide News Emmy® wins include:

Outstanding Recorded News Program

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

America First: A Fareed Zakaria Special

Outstanding Live Interview: Short Form

Christiane Amanpour interviews Jake Larson, Amanpour

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

NarcoFiles: Tren de Aragua (CNN en Español)





