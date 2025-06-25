CNN Podcasts to Launch Season Two of “Chance Encounters” on June 27

Chronicling Incredible True Stories of Travel Connection

NEW YORK, NY – (June 25, 2025) – CNN Podcasts announced today the return of Chance Encounters, hosted by CNN Travel Writer Francesca Street and based on Street’s popular digital column of the same name. The second season of the series will premiere Friday, June 27 and will continue to highlight the extraordinary true stories Street has captured of friendships and relationships formed on the road.

By utilizing the original interview session recordings, the first season of Chance Encounters brought Street’s reporting to life and invited audiences to experience the raw emotion and wonder in her subjects’ voices for themselves. The upcoming set of episodes is built around the theme of “Summer Love,” and will continue to envelope listeners in more of these feel-good tales of travel fate: from a librarian and a yacht captain unexpectedly crossing paths in Mazatlán, Mexico in the summer of 1968, to a decades-long missed connection that began as a teenage crush on a 1993 European holiday.

“Our show is the perfect listen for the summer vacation season,” said Street. “Whether on the beach or in the skies, I hope these episodes will be a fitting soundtrack for all of your adventures this year.”

Chance Encounters will debut new episodes on Fridays and will be available to listen wherever you get your podcasts. The first episode of the new season follows Catherine Tondelli, a Californian woman who met her Italian husband, Fausto, in front of the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, right after she threw three coins into the fountain’s waters and made a wish.

CNN Podcasts is the exclusive producer of audio content and podcasts for CNN Worldwide including All There Is with Anderson Cooper, Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, The Assignment with Audie Cornish, Terms of Service with Clare Duffy, The Account from CNN, CNN 5 Things, CNN 5 Good Things, and CNN One Thing. Listen to all CNN Podcasts content at www.cnn.com/audio.

