CNN’s Distinctive Global Coverage Draws Strong Cross-Platform Audiences In May

TOP 5 MOST-WATCHED NETWORK IN ALL OF CABLE

POPE AND TRIAL COVERAGE DRIVE GLOBAL INTEREST

DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT CONTINUES TO CLIMB IN APRIL

CNN ORIGINAL SERIES EVA LONGORIA: SEARCHING FOR SPAIN SEES DOUBLE- AND TRIPLE-DIGIT GROWTH AMONG WOMAN AND HISPANIC VIEWERS



NEW YORK, NY – (MAY 28, 2025) – In May, CNN continued to be a top destination for audiences seeking distinctive, global programming across television, digital and streaming platforms. With this month’s coverage ranging from the election of Pope Leo XIV to the Sean Combs federal criminal trial, CNN saw healthy audience interest and engagement and ranked once again as a top 5 cable network in Total Day among P2+ for the 5thconsecutive month. In addition, CNN ranked in the top 10 in Total Day among P25-54 for the 5th month in a row, saw minutes spent per digital visitor increase for the 4th consecutive month, on top of engagement and audience interest on Max and via streaming.

Global breaking coverage throughout the month of May brought audiences to CNN in significant numbers. CNN’s live coverage of the papal conclave saw significant interest across platforms. On TV, in the 1p ET hour when Pope Leo XIV was introduced and addressed the world for the first time, CNN ranked #2 in all of cable among P2+ and P25-54. In Daytime (9a-4p), CNN was a top 5 cable network among P2+ (#2) and P25-54 (#3). On Digital platforms on the day Pope Leo XIV was elected, CNN saw 26 million daily unique visitors with an average of nearly 10 minutes spent with CNN. This marked the second-biggest day of traffic so far in 2025. Additionally, CNN’s coverage of the Pope Francis Funeral ranked among the organization’s top Special Events on record and had a multiplatform worldwide reach of 11.4 mm.

CNN’s digital audience also continues to show strength and increased engagement in an overall strategic push towards a direct-to-consumer relationship with audiences. Across CNN’s digital platforms in the United States, April was the highest month for average minutes spent per visitor since the launch of CNN.com’s subscription product in October 2024 and continues to climb. April domestic data is the most recent Comscore data available.

Through the month of May in Daytime U.S. television programming, CNN ranked in the top 5 among both P2+ (#3) and P25-54 (#4). In Prime, CNN ranked in the top 10 M-Su (#10) and M-F among P2+ (#8) for the 5th consecutive month.

Additionally, CNN continues to see success with its host-led food and travel Original programming. Through the first four weeks of the CNN Original Series Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain, the show averaged 402k, up +24% from the lead-in (324k). Among P25-54, the show averaged 63k, up +19% vs its lead-in (53k). Among P2+ vs. the prior 4, Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain is posting growth vs. the prior 4 Sunday prime average among Women and Hispanic viewers by double and triple digits (Women: +22%, 208k vs. 171k; Hispanic +160%, 78k vs. 30k). Among P25-54, Women viewers are also up (+62%; 34k vs. 21k) with more than double the number of Hispanic viewers (+186%; 20k vs. 7k).

TV Source: Nielsen Panel Only. AA(000s). Based on Live+7 blended with most current, incl. OOH.

TV Election of Pope: Nielsen Panel Only. AA(000s). Based on Live+SD, incl. OOH.

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population, October 2024 – April 2025, United States, Custom-Defined List including BBC, CNN.COM, MSN News, Yahoo News, The New York Times Brand, CBSNEWS.COM, Fox News Digital, NBCNEWS.COM, USATODAY.COM, THEGUARDIAN.COM, NYPOST.COM, WASHIGNTONPOST.COM, DAILYMAIL.CO.UK, HuffPost Global, CNBC, The Sun, INDEPENDENT.CO.UK, ABCNEWS.COM, NPR.ORG, Bloomberg.com, MEDIUM.COM, MIRROR.CO.UK, CBC, TELEGRAPH.CO.UK, Sky News, VOX.COM, SFGATE.COM, EURONEWS.COM, CHRON.COM, BUZZFEEDNEWS.COM, VICE.COM, NYDAILYNEWS.COM, Alijazeera Media Network, Epoch Times. Adobe Analytics, Conviva, 5/8/2025.