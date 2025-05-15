CNN To Exclusively Air Live George Clooney’s Five-Time Tony® Nominated Broadway Play “Good Night, And Good Luck” on Saturday, June 7 at 7pm ET Across CNN Platforms

Special Presentation to Air Live on CNN, CNN International, and CNN.com

NEW YORK – (May 15, 2025) – CNN announced today that Good Night, and Good Luck, the critically-acclaimed new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov that has shattered box office records and is now nominated for five 2025 Tony Awards, will air its penultimate performance at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre live on Saturday, June 7 at 7pm ET across CNN, CNN International and streaming on CNN.com. This announcement marks a historic Broadway first: never before has a live play ever been televised.

Mr. Clooney commented, “I can’t tell you how exciting it is to do something that’s never been done. CNN is the perfect place to bring this story of courage to so many more people than we could have ever hoped. Live TV. No net. Buckle up everyone.”

In this landmark theatrical and live television event, two-time Academy Award® winner and Tony Award®nominated George Clooney makes his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow, showcasing his legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. Good Night, and Good Luck closes its theatrical run with a matinee performance on Sunday, June 8 in New York City.

“Good Night, and Good Luck is not just a celebration of a golden age in TV journalism,” said Chairman and CEO of CNN, Mark Thompson. “It’s also about the importance of the free press and the need for strong news organizations to report the facts in a fair-minded way. That’s something we still care deeply about.”

Before the play’s Broadway closing, CNN will bring this timely production to audiences around the world, beginning with special pre-show coverage outside of the theater. Following the production, CNN will host an exclusive Good Night, and Good Luck special to discuss the Tony Award® nominated production and state of global journalism.

Good Night, and Good Luck will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, June 7.

“It is an honor to be teaming with George and Grant once again to bring this important story to audiences on Broadway and across the globe on CNN,” said Todd Wagner, CEO and co-founder of 2929 Entertainment. “This groundbreaking production taking place live on simultaneous platforms aligns with our vision to drive innovation in the media space and seek new ways to reach viewers where they are.”

Nominated for five Tony Awards, Good Night, and Good Luck, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, recently made history by becoming the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, and the first play to surpass a gross of $4 million in a single week. In partnership with TodayTix, the production also recently subsidized 2,000 tickets for New York City high school students – including those studying journalism – to attend the show.

Good Night, and Good Luck, co-written by Clooney and Heslov, is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Producers are Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jean Doumanian and Robert Fox.



