CNN’S NEW STREAMING PRODUCT LAUNCHING THIS FALL

Streaming included in new All Access subscription tier, expanding CNN’s existing subscription offering



NEW YORK, NY – May 14, 2025 – CNN announced today that it will expand its current subscription offering with the launch of a new streaming product, set to debut first in the United States in fall 2025.

The streaming product will provide a simple and centralized way for audiences to experience CNN’s journalism and original programming. Subscribers will be able to choose from a selection of live channels, catch-up features and video-on-demand programming, across all platforms: the CNN mobile app, connected TV apps and CNN.com.

“CNN has been leading and innovating in video-led journalism since its inception, and the expansion of our subscription offering to include streaming embodies that pioneering spirit,” said Alex MacCallum, Executive Vice President, Digital Products and Services. “We’re giving audiences an even more convenient way to access CNN’s trusted reporting and original programming—brought together in one intuitive, easy-to-use experience.”

This new product will be part of CNN’s new All Access subscription service tier. It will build upon the existing CNN subscription product that was launched in October 2024, which currently gives users unlimited access to CNN.com articles and subscriber-only content.

CNN’s Pay TV linear experience remains available to Pay TV subscribers across all platforms. Current CNN Pay TV subscribers will also be able to log in and access the new streaming product at no additional cost. CNN will also continue to have a presence on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming platform.

For information and to sign up for updates ahead of launch visit CNN.com/AllAccess.

