NEW YORK – (May 14, 2025) – CNN unveiled highlights of the new premium nonfiction content from CNN Originals for 2025-2026 as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation.

CNN Worldwide offered a sneak peek into CNN Originals’ upcoming programming slate, announcing new projects from CNN Original Series, including the extension of the Primetime Emmy® Award-winning Searching For franchise with Eva Longoria: Searching for France coming in 2026, and new international food and travel series Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread premiering this fall. Additional CNN Original Series include New Orleans (w/t) from CNN Studios, Decades in Sports from Emmy® Award-winning Executive Producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog, and This Land is Your Land (w/t) produced by October Films.

CNN Films will produce two new documentary features in the year ahead, I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, the authorized yet unfiltered documentary of the comedy legend directed by two-time Emmy® Award winner Marina Zenovich, and In the Prime of Life (w/t), which explores the rise of cancers in adults under 50 and reteams CNN Films with the Emmy® and Peabody Award winning director Janet Tobias (CNN Films Unseen Enemy and Race for the Vaccine).

Earlier this month, CNN Films joined forces with Magnolia Pictures, HBO Documentary Films and Max to acquire the Madison Wells produced and financed Prime Minister, which made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival where it won the Audience Award in the World Cinema Documentary Competition category.

CNN has also picked up CNN Original Have I Got News For You for a third season which will premiere on Saturday, September 6 at 9pm ET/PT. This series will continue to support the network’s Saturday primetime lineup of topical entertainment programming which has made CNN a top cable destination on Saturday nights.

Additional details about upcoming 2025-2026 titles for CNN Originals include:

Eva Longoria: Searching for France – Often referred to as the food capital of the world, France has long been synonymous with culinary excellence. In the tradition of her journeys in Searching for Mexico and Searching for Spain, Longoria will now discover the iconic origins of French cuisine, where the dining experience was first elevated to an art form. Throughout multiple regions, Longoria will be at the crossroads of centuries old gastronomic tradition and cutting-edge creativity in a country whose national identity is defined by its rich culinary history. Produced by Hyphenate Media Group, the series will premiere in 2026.

Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread – Breaking Bread introduces the authentic Tony behind the neurotic characters he plays – a passionate food-lover who comes from a large family of home cooks and is now deeply embedded in the New York restaurant world. In this delectable new docuseries, Shalhoub embarks on a mouthwatering journey around the world, with bread serving as the conduit into a variety of international cuisines and cultures. The ultimate comfort food, bread is the foundation for any shared meal and Shalhoub will make and break bread with a cast of characters he picks up in every corner of the globe. From baguettes to buns, flatbreads to focaccias and every grain in between, Shalhoub believes breaking bread has the power to bring people together. Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television and originating from its Blackfin label, the series will premiere this fall on CNN platforms.

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not – Directed by two-time Emmy® Award winner Marina Zenovich, the film is the authorized yet unfiltered documentary of the comedy legend, Chevy Chase. Whether it is his Saturday Night Live screen test or his starring roles in multiple Hollywood comedies, Chase has always had huge comedic range. He is also a complex and contradictory human being, full of outsized gifts and striking flaws. Through illuminating interviews with the Chase family, friends and costars, Zenovich brings us into Chase’s inner world, revealing what is beneath the surface of his superstar bravado. Coming in 2026, I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not is presented by CNN Films and West Buttermilk, in association with Propagate Content and Five All in the Fifth Productions,

In the Prime of Life – In the US and around the world, a disease once thought of as affecting the elderly is increasingly becoming a disease of adults in the prime of their lives. “Early onset” cancer, cancer affecting adults from 18-49, increased globally by a staggering 79% between 1990 and 2019. Directed by Emmy®, Peabody, and two-time WGA Award nominee Janet Tobias (CNN Films Unseen Enemy and Race for the Vaccine), the film follows early on-set cancer patients and the doctors, scientists, nurses and social workers who care for them at one of the world’s leading cancer centers, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). With her signature blend of curiosity and empathy, Tobias documents every aspect of their lives – from dating and marriage to work and finances, from sexuality and fertility to friendship and parenting. For the first time in its history, MSK is granting exclusive access to their doctors, scientists and other staff as they race to understand and treat these patients’ disease and work to provide specialized support for this rising population. Presented by CNN Films, In the Prime of Life (w/t) is a Global Health Reporting Center and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios production and will premiere in 2026.

Prime Minister – In August 2017, in the lead-up to national elections, Jacinda Ardern unexpectedly became New Zealand’s opposition party leader. She had just turned 37. Going behind the scenes of her administration and her private life, Prime Minister follows Jacinda for seven years as she is catapulted to the top of New Zealand politics, becomes only the second head of state in history to give birth while in office, resigns suddenly from office and continues to champion the fight against isolationism, fear, and the distortion of truth. Intimate home footage shot by her husband and audio interviews that Jacinda did while in office give us unparalleled access. Along with in-depth contemporaneous interviews, these form the emotional backbone of the story, giving viewers an unfiltered window into her years in power. Directed by Michelle Walshe and Lindsay Utz, Prime Minister is produced by Madison Wells and Dark Doris, in association with Divergent Pictures. The film will be released in theaters by Magnolia Pictures on June 13 and will premiere on HBO, CNN and Max later this year.

Have I Got News For You – The American version of the long-running UK comedy series, Have I Got News For You is hosted by Roy Wood Jr. along with team captains Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black. Always relevant and of-the-moment, Have I Got News For You serves up a smart and edgy take on the news of the week, as the comic trio guides a rotating collection of guests through an array of games and quick-witted panel conversations that test their knowledge of current events. Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, the third season of Have I Got News for You premieres Saturday, September 6 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

New Orleans (w/t) – New Orleans is a city unlike any other. Every day on its narrow and historic streets, it lives its culture out loud. From the sounds of live jazz, to the smell of warm beignets, to the ultimate party of all parties – Mardi Gras – the city communes with its history through music, food, sports and tradition. This four-part series tells its roaring story from its swampy founding to the present day. It uncovers the city through its trials and triumphs, and reveals how 20 years after Katrina, the city is louder and more resilient than ever. Voices include notable New Orleanians such as Emeril Lagasse, Wendell Pierce, Malcolm Jenkins, Trombone Shorty and James Carville.

Decades of Sports – No single sport, season, game or player can adequately capture why athletic competition at the highest level is so wildly compelling. But taken as a whole, this six-part series will unravel the thrill of the victory and the agony of defeat across six decades of larger-than-life athletes, intense rivalries and stunning upsets that encapsulate the command sports have on our cultural attention. Coming in 2026, Decades of Sports is a continuation of CNN Original Series’ celebrated and Emmy® Award-nominated partnership with Playtone and Herzog & Company from Executive Producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog.

This Land is Your Land (w/t) – Marking America’s 250th birthday, This Land is Your Land tells the story of the dramatic transformation of six iconic locations throughout the nation’s storied past, as titans of history clash to reshape the map and seize the future of the United States. As a young nation claims new territory and shapes its identity, this series illuminates how themes from America’s past echo strongly in the present. Coming in 2026, This Land is Your Land is produced by October Films.

