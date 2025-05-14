CNN Original Series Releases First Look and Introduces “Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread”

NEW YORK – (May 14, 2025) – CNN announced today that Tony®, Golden Globe®, and four-time Emmy® Award-winning actor Tony Shalhoub is coming to the news network with new CNN Original Series Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread. Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television and originating from its Blackfin label, the series will premiere this fall on CNN platforms.

“I’ve long believed that the simple act of breaking bread has the power to bring people together,” said Shalhoub. “It’s been wonderful to partner with CNN on my mission to illuminate and celebrate our shared humanity at a time that it is so urgently needed.”

Breaking Bread introduces the authentic Tony behind the neurotic characters he plays – a passionate food-lover who comes from a large family of home cooks and is now deeply embedded in the New York restaurant world. In this delectable new docuseries, Shalhoub embarks on a mouthwatering journey around the world, with bread serving as the conduit into a variety of international cuisines and cultures. The ultimate comfort food, bread is the foundation for any shared meal and Shalhoub will make and break bread with a cast of characters he picks up in every corner of the globe from Brazil to Tokyo. From baguettes to buns, flatbreads to focaccias and every grain in between, Shalhoub will show us all how breaking bread has the power to bring people together.

“CNN Original Series has a rich legacy of narratives driven through food and travel, and the brilliant Tony Shalhoub is a distinguished addition to our lineup of dynamic and curious storytellers at the helm of our signature programming,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide.

Breaking Bread builds upon CNN Original Series’ enduring success in host-led food and travel programming, joining a library of premium, award-winning storytelling available today for both Pay TV and Max streaming subscribers.

Executive producers for Breaking Bread are Tony Shalhoub and Tamara Weiss, Lionsgate’s Geno McDermott, Igal Svet, and Sun de Graaf along with Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. Dara Horenblas is the showrunner and executive producer. The show will be distributed internationally by Lionsgate.

###

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Flashdocs, and CNN Studios. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 45 multi-part documentary series and 60 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid directed by Matt Tyrnauer; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; the Emmy® Award winning Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; Luther Vandross: Never Too Much, directed by Dawn Porter; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; This is Life with Lisa Ling; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; the American version of the long-running UK comedy series, Have I Got News For You, hosted by Roy Wood Jr; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, the CNN Original Hub on Max and discovery+, the CNN Originals FAST channel, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Lionsgate Alternative Television

A division of global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LION), Lionsgate Alternative Television is a major force in unscripted programming. Encompassing Pilgrim Media Group, Renegade 83, Blackfin, Whizz Kid Entertainment, Daisybeck Studios, eOne, and Lionsgate Canada, the group is responsible for a prolific roster of hit non-scripted franchises including Naked and Afraid, Street Outlaws, Wicked Tuna, The Murder Tapes, The Yorkshire Vet, and Ex on the Beach; acclaimed limited series such as Martin Scorsese’s The Saints, Scamanda, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, and the Peabody Award winner High on the Hog; and top game shows like Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit. Lionsgate Alternative Television produces unscripted content across sports, documentary, historical, lifestyle, competition reality, family and kids, game shows, dating, and true crime.

