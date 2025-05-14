CNN Films Launches Documentary from Emmy® and Peabody Award Winner Janet Tobias Examining the Broad Rise of Early-Onset Cancer in Younger Adults for Premiere in 2026

NEW YORK – (May 14, 2025) – Today CNN announced the commission of a feature documentary from CNN Films that explores the rise of cancers in adults under 50. Directed by Emmy®, Peabody, and two-time WGA Award nominee Janet Tobias (CNN Films Unseen Enemy and Race for the Vaccine), the film follows cancer patients and the doctors, scientists, nurses and social workers who care for them at one of the world’s leading cancer centers, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). Presented by CNN Films, In the Prime of Life (w/t) is a Global Health Reporting Center and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios production and will premiere in 2026.

In the US and around the world, a disease once thought of as affecting the elderly is increasingly becoming a disease of adults in the prime of their lives. “Early onset” cancer, cancer affecting adults from 18-49, increased globally by a staggering 79% between 1990 and 2019. As scientists around the world are trying to comprehend what is causing this broad rise, In the Prime of Life (w/t) takes us inside Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where Tobias follows a small group of patients as they deal with their cancer diagnosis, treatment, and the effect of the disease. With her signature blend of curiosity and empathy, Tobias documents every aspect of their lives – from dating and marriage to work and finances, from sexuality and fertility to friendship and parenting. For the first time in its history, MSK is granting exclusive access to their doctors, scientists and other staff as they race to understand and treat these patients’ disease and work to provide specialized support for this rising population.

“We are thrilled to partner with CNN Films and Amy Entelis again to bring this film to audiences,” said Tobias. “It is my privilege to document the journey of a group of younger cancer patients and their families, as well as highlight the work of MSK physicians, nurses, and social workers as they tackle this critical public health issue.”

“CNN Films has a long history of journalistic explorations into the scientific discovery process and Janet brings an illuminating and empathic touch as she puts a human face on early onset cancer,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals, and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “It is an honor to reteam with her along with our partners at HHMI Tangled Bank Studios to raise awareness for this important research.”

“We are delighted to work with Janet and the team at CNN Films to give audiences an inside look at the cutting edge of cancer research and treatment,” said Executive Producer and Head of HHMI Tangled Bank Studios Jared Lipworth. “We hope these stories will highlight the vital role science plays in saving lives and lead young people to understand the risks and available treatments and seek out early screening options.”

Presented by CNN Films, In The Prime of Life (w/t) is a Global Health Reporting Center and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios production. The film is directed by Janet Tobias and produced by Roger Lopez of the Global Health Reporting Center. Executive producers are Amy Entelis and Roxanna Sherwood for CNN Films along with Jared Lipworth and Chad Cohen for HHMI Tangled Bank Studios. Zac James Nicholson is the cinematographer.

In The Prime of Life (w/t) is the third film jointly produced by HHMI Tangled Bank Studios and Tobias’ Global Health Reporting Center. The CNN Film, Race for the Vaccine, focused on the development of the COVID vaccine and debuted on cable network in 2021. Ending HIV in America premiered on NOVA in fall 2022.

About CNN Originals

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Presents, and the newly formed CNN Studios.

About Global Health Reporting Center

The Global Health Reporting Center (GHRC) is an independent, nonprofit newsroom committed to producing in-depth content about the vital health challenges of our time.

About HHMI Tangled Bank Studios

HHMI Tangled Bank Studios is a mission-driven production company that seeks to shine a light on some of the most significant scientific challenges and breakthroughs of our time. Recent films include Blue Carbon, Every Little Thing, Wild Hope, Hunt for the Oldest DNA, Wilding, Blue Whales: Return of the Giants, and Oscar-nominated All That Breathes, the only film to win best documentary at both the Sundance and Cannes film festivals. Other notable films include Emmy Award-winners The Serengeti Rules and The Farthest – Voyager In Space; Emmy-nominated Hunt for the Oldest DNA, My Garden of a Thousand Bees, Battle to Beat Malaria, and Nature’s Fear Factor; and Peabody Award winner Inventing Tomorrow. To extend the reach and impact of each film, the studio undertakes educational and public outreach efforts in partnership with purpose-focused organizations. For more information, please visit www.tangledbankstudios.org.

