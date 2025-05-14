CNN Films Backs “I’m Chevy Chase And You’re Not” from Emmy® Winner Marina Zenovich for Premiere In 2026

NEW YORK – (May 14, 2025) – CNN announced today a new feature documentary from CNN Films – I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not. Directed by two-time Emmy® Award winner Marina Zenovich, the film is the authorized yet unfiltered documentary of the comedy legend, Chevy Chase. Executive produced by CNN Films, West Buttermilk and PMZ Pictures in association with Propagate Content and Five All in the Fifth Productions, the film will premiere in 2026.

“I understand CNN is going to release a documentary about me. I’m delighted and I hope I’m in it,” said subject Chevy Chase.

Whether it is his Saturday Night Live screen test or his starring roles in multiple Hollywood comedies, Chase has always had huge comedic range. He is also a complex and contradictory human being, full of outsized gifts and striking flaws. Through illuminating interviews with the Chase family, friends and costars, Zenovich brings us into Chase’s inner world, revealing what is beneath the surface of his superstar bravado.

“I’ve always loved Chevy’s comedy and have been curious as to what makes him tick. That’s what I’m hoping to find out with this film,” said Zenovich.

“Comedy has consistently resonated with CNN audiences from our success with three seasons of The History of Comedy to Have I Got News For You to documentaries about comedic icons,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. “We know our viewers will be fascinated by Marina’s revealing examination of the legend behind the laughs”

“Chevy’s fearless wit and groundbreaking work have made him a defining force in American comedy,” said Howard Owens, founder and chief executive officer, Propagate Content. “With unprecedented access to those who know him best, Marina Zenovich pulls back the curtain on a larger-than-life artist, directing with honesty, nuance, and heart. It’s a raw, intimate portrait of a true original—and we’re proud to help bring it to life with CNN Films.”

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not is presented by CNN Films and West Buttermilk in association with Propagate Content and Five All in the Fifth Productions. The film is directed and executive produced by Marina Zenovich along with P.G. Morgan for PMZ Pictures; Amy Entelis and Roxanna Sherwood for CNN Films; James Packer for West Buttermilk; Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Drew Buckley, Andrew D Corkin, and Isabel San Vargas for Propagate Content; and Doug Banker for Five All in the Fifth.

