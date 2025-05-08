Aaron Blake has joined CNN as a Senior Reporter, the network announced today. In this role, Blake’s cross-platform reporting will focus on a range of political topics including President Trump, Congress, and the federal government.

Blake joins CNN after more than a decade at The Washington Post, where he most recently served as a Senior Reporter focused on analysis of Congress, the White House, campaigns, polls, and political legal issues. As one of The Post’s most read authors, his sharp political coverage drove consistent engagement from audiences across platforms.

During his time at The Washington Post, Blake hosted “Post Reports”, a weekly politics podcast, formerly called the “Campaign Moment”. He also served as managing editor of The Fix, one of the outlet’s signature political blogs.

Prior to his time with The Washington Post, Blake was a staff writer for The Hill, where he covered House, Senate, and presidential campaigns for the newspaper.

Blake is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and will be based out of CNN’s Washington, D.C., bureau.