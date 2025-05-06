What We Know with Max Foster launches on CNN International

New show from the network’s London studio to air weeknights at 8pm BST

CNN International is adding a brand-new global news hour, anchored by Max Foster, to its European primetime lineup from May 6th. What We Know with Max Foster will broadcast live from CNN’s London studio, weeknights at 8pm BST/ 9pm CET.

Drawing on Foster’s decades of experience covering major world events both on scene and in the studio, What We Know will provide a definitive roundup of the day’s top stories, and a deeper dive into the questions sparking debate around the world.

In a nod to his digital prowess, Foster will seek to integrate social media throughout.

“I want to build a community of viewers around this show,” Foster explains. “I’ve learnt a lot from my own experimentation on social media, and I want to take those lessons forward. I’ll continue to engage directly with my digital audience, hear what questions they have about the main stories of the day, and take them with me as I get the answers from the experts I bring on my show later.”

What We Know is a formidable addition to CNN International’s evening programming slate, following Amanpour at 6pm BST and Isa Soares Tonight at 7pm BST.