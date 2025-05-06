Choire Sicha Joins CNN as SVP of Features Editorial

NEW YORK, NY – May 6, 2025 – Choire Sicha will join CNN Worldwide as Senior Vice President of Features Editorial on May 19th.

In this role, Sicha will lead CNN’s Features division, building a content strategy that embraces and interprets innovation and change across the world for CNN’s global audience. Sicha will lead a team of writers and editors, elevating quality and originality across verticals such as Travel, Style and Wellness and Culture. He will foster collaboration across the newsroom to balance journalistic excellence with business objectives while driving innovation in storytelling formats.

Bringing over 20 years of journalism experience in digital media, print and emerging technologies, Sicha joins from Vox Media where he served as Editor at Large for New York Magazine, contributing to special projects, the magazine’s flagship newsletter, homepage and app. Prior to Vox, he ran the Styles desk at The New York Times, where he led a team of reporters and both text and visual editors across beats including technology, celebrity, love, fashion and style and advice. Sicha was instrumental in transforming Style’s focus towards subscriber recruitment and engagement and served as the editorial partner of the Times’s advertising department.

Sicha began his writing career at Gawker Media, where he was a pioneer in online journalism as the second editor of Gawker. He later served as an editor at The New York Observer. He has written for publications ranging from Maxim to the New York Review of Books. Sicha co-founded The Awl Network, a collection of independent online publications that included The Awl, The Hairpin and The Wirecutter, now owned by The New York Times. He subsequently worked at Vox Media managing the company’s relationships with publishing partners and social media platforms during a period of turbulent industry change.

In his spare time, he works as a firefighter in his community’s volunteer fire department.

Sicha will be based out of CNN’s New York bureau.