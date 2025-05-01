CNN Originals Unveils Summer Programming Slate with Three New CNN Original Series

NEW YORK – (May 1, 2025) – Building on CNN Originals success providing new insights to historical and cultural events, CNN announced today a trifecta of summer programming featuring an exciting slate of pop culture explorations. The new CNN Original Series include American Prince: JFK Jr., which premieres Saturday, August 9, along with Live Aid: When Rock ’n’ Roll Took On the World and Billionaire Boys Club, both of which premiere on Sunday, July 13.

“All three of these series evoke a very specific time and place and will transport our viewers back to iconic historical moments from within their lifetimes,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development. “Collectively, these stories make up a summer of nostalgia from CNN Original Series, encompassing the seedy underbelly of 1980s Los Angeles, an American dynasty in transition in the 1990s, and one of the most significant events in music history in 1985.”

Series descriptions are as follows:

American Prince: JFK Jr. | Premieres Saturday, August 9 at 10pm ET/PT

The remarkable life and enduring legacy of John F. Kennedy Jr. are explored in this three-part original series. American Prince: JFK Jr. traces his early years marked by his father’s assassination and the societal and familial pressures to carry the Kennedy torch, through his decision to create George, a new kind of political magazine within the rapidly evolving media landscape of the 90s. It also reveals the love story he shared with Carolyn Bessette, which was relentlessly targeted by media attention. Executive producers for American Prince: JFK Jr. are Ian Orefice and Jon Adler for EverWonder Studio along with Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman for CNN Original Series. Gary Ginsberg is Consulting Producer.

Live Aid: When Rock ’n’ Roll Took On the World | Premieres Sunday, July 13 at 9pm ET/PT

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Live Aid, this four-part series tells the definitive story of how two rockstars inspired the largest global music events in history. Their inspiration sparked a remarkable social movement, raising tens of billions of dollars. Featuring interviews with iconic figures including Bob Geldof, Bono, Sting, Patti LaBelle, Phil Collins and Lionel Richie along with global leaders including George W. Bush, Condoleezza Rice, President Obasanjo and Tony Blair, the series also includes rare archival footage of performances and backstage with Paula Yates, Boy George, Status Quo and George Michael. Live Aid is a co-production with the BBC, produced by Brook Lapping, a Zinc Media label, in association with Ronachan Films. Live Aid is Executive Produced by Tanya Shaw and Norma Percy, Series Produced by Angus Macqueen, and Directed by Tom Pollard. Executive producers for CNN Original Series are Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm.

Billionaire Boys Club | Premieres Sunday, July 13 at 10pm ET/PT

In the greed-fueled landscape of 1980s Los Angeles, a group of young, ambitious men set out to make their fortune—but their lavish dreams quickly spiral into a web of deception, fraud, and murder. Produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS), Billionaire Boys Club unpacks the rise and fall of Joe Hunt and the exclusive investment group comprised of privileged 20-somethings whose schemes and crimes captivated the media. In an era where fraud and deception have become status quo, Billionaire Boys Club serves as a chilling cautionary tale—revealing what happens when ambition becomes obsession, and a mansion-sized empire is nothing more than a house of cards waiting to collapse. Emmy® Award-nominated documentary filmmaker Star Price (United Shades of America, Penn & Teller: Bullshit!) serves as showrunner and executive producer of Billionaire Boys Club. Award-winning producers Adam Kassen (Homicide: New York, Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler) and Liz Yale Marsh (Little Richard: I Am Everything, Face to Face with Scott Peterson), both under overall deals at UTAS, also executive produce along with Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.

American Prince: JFK Jr., The Billionaire Boys Club, and Live Aid will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. They will also be available on demand to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

