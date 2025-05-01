CNN Nominated for 33 News & Documentary Emmy® Awards

NEW YORK – (May 1, 2025) – CNN Worldwide celebrates 33 nominations in the 46th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition. The nominations were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

CNN’s diverse nominations encompass breakings news, enterprise reporting, interviews and special events along with CNN en Español programming, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, CNN As Equals, and CNN Films.

This year’s awards will be presented at the Palladium Times Square Theater on June 25th and June 26th in New York City.

The 2025 CNN Worldwide News & Documentary Emmy® nominations include:

Outstanding Recorded News Program

-The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

-Katie Polglase

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

-Hurricane Milton

-South Korea Declares Martial Law

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

-Clarissa Ward: The Fall of Damascus

-David Culver: Unrest in Haiti

-Nick Paton Walsh: The War in Ukraine

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

-“MisinfoNation” Trilogy with Donie O’Sullivan, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Light Feature Story: Long Form

-“The Playing Field: The Battle Over Transgender Athletes,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper & CNN FlashDocs

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

-“A heartbreaking story of survival: A mother’s tragic tale from war-torn Gaza”

-“How indiscriminate Israeli fire killed half a family in Gaza”

-“Sde Teiman: Israeli whistleblowers detail abuse of Palestinians in shadowy detention center”

-“The Walking Route: CNN’s David Culver Embeds in the Chinese Migration Journey”

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

-CNN investigates white flag killings in Gaza

Outstanding Live News Special

-CNN Presidential Town Hall with Vice President Kamala Harris

Outstanding Recorded News Special

-“Hostages: The Road Home” with Bianna Golodryga, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

-America First: A Fareed Zakaria Special

Outstanding Live Interview: Short Form

-Anderson Cooper interviews VP Harris immediately after Trump-Biden debate, Anderson Cooper 360°

-Christiane Amanpour interviews Jake Larson, Amanpour

-Oklahoma’s superintendent, Ryan Walters, who directed all public-school teachers in his state to play a video to students praying for President-elect Donald Trump, Newsroom with Pamela Brown

-Interview with the parents of Breonna Moffett, NewsNight with Abby Phillip

Outstanding Live Interview: Long Form

-Interview with JD Vance, State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash

-Parents of murdered Israeli-American (Hersh Goldberg-Polin) speak with 360° for the first time since his death, Anderson Cooper 360°

Outstanding Climate, Environment and Weather Coverage

-“Warning to the World: Australia’s Climate Disaster” with Ivan Watson, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

-Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid, Altimeter Films, CNN Films

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

-Conclusiones

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

-Pau Mosquera

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

-NarcoFiles: Tren de Aragua

Outstanding Writing: News

-“A heartbreaking story of survival: A mother’s tragic tale from war-torn Gaza”

-“Elephant V. Man” with Nick Paton Walsh, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Research: News

-CNN KFILE Investigation: North Carolina Governor’s Race

Outstanding Graphic Design: News

-CNN’s As Equals: “CNN speaks to Rohingya hijras facing transphobic abuse and sexual violence”

Technical Excellence: News

-2024 Election Presidential Debate with President Joe Biden and Former President Donald J. Trump