CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh Reports in “The Wired Rainforest” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, MAY 4 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (April 28, 2025) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a five-time Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original, returns with a rare glimpse at a world deep in the Amazon jungle as it gets its first experience of the internet. “The Wired Rainforest” with CNN Chief International Security Correspondent Nick Paton Walsh premieres Sunday, May 4 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

In a remote corner where the protected indigenous lands of Brazil meet the volatile borderlands of Peru, Paton Walsh embeds with a group of activists as they introduce space-based internet via Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite dishes to the indigenous Kanamari community for the first time. The full force of a technology that over decades has transformed every part of Western life is suddenly unleashed on this village – with all the benefits and dangers that come along with it.

“We were taken aback by how fast these communities realized the damaging nature of the internet on their lives,” said Paton Walsh. “Yes, the jump from their time-honoured ways to an online world was huge. But they wasted no time in realizing there had to be an off button to keep their kids safe – something the urban world doesn’t really see yet. It was a remarkable learning experience. I am old enough to remember a world without cellphones, and seeing that sense of calm – the ability to be still and disconnected again – really hammers home how much our lives have been accelerated and invaded by a technology we now all depend on for nearly everything.”

As Paton Walsh watches the transformative effect on village life as the young quickly take to WhatsApp, Facebook and especially a Chinese Tiktok-like app called Kwai, he also bears witness as the elder community members try to control the internet’s seductive grasp on its youth by switching it off. Paton Walsh also observes the benefits of being online, as they can report illegal fishermen who poach on their protected lake, prohibited loggers and miners. The team also fly over gold miners as they ravage the rainforest, leaving a trail of devastation in which little natural can survive.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is a collection of unique and immersive single subject, one-hour episodes from CNN’s Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning longform storytelling team showcasing character-driven stories, special interviews, and investigative deep dives featuring reporting from CNN’s anchors and correspondents. The series is executive produced by Susan Chun. Paton Walsh and director of photography Brice Laine previously reported for The Whole Story on the two-time Emmy® Award-winning “The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America” and “Elephant vs. Man” in Sri Lanka.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, May 4. “The Wired Rainforest” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, May 5 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

