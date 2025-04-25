CNN to Air Special Live Coverage of The Funeral of Pope Francis

CNN to broadcast live from Rome starting at 3am ET on April 26 on CNN’s TV, digital, and mobile platforms

Coverage to also stream live on Max

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will lead CNN’s special live coverage of The Funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, April 26 beginning at 3am ET from Rome with analysis and reporting from CNN Vatican correspondent Christopher Lamb and CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward.

As people around the world pay their final respects to Pope Francis, CNN’s senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman will report live from the crowds gathered at St. Peter’s Square, journalist Barbie Nadeau will be at Pope Francis’ burial site at Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, CNN senior national correspondent David Culver will be live from the late pope’s hometown of Buenos Aires and CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson will be positioned outside London’s Westminster Cathedral.

CNN Vatican Analysts Elise Allen and Elisabetta Pique will contribute to CNN’s coverage from Rome while CNN Vatican Analysts Father Edward Beck and Katie Prejean McGrady will provide commentary and expert analysis alongside CNN Presidential Historian Tim Naftali from the network’s New York studio with Georgetown University’s Kim Daniels joining from Washington, DC to share her unique perspective on Pope Francis and his pontificate.

CNN International will broadcast early coverage of the funeral starting at 12am ET with anchor Erica Hill in New York and live updates from Christopher Lamb, Clarissa Ward and Ben Wedeman in Rome, Nic Robertson from London and Patrick Oppmann from Havana.

CNN en Español will broadcast live coverage of Pope Francis’ funeral from 3am-11am ET with Rafael Romo anchoring from 3am-8am ET from Rome followed by Gabriela Frias and Nacho Giron co-anchoring from 8am-11am ET from Mexico City and Buenos Aires, respectively.

From 10am-12pm ET CNN will air a special edition of CNN Newsroom with Victor Blackwell highlighting the key moments of the papal funeral.

CNN will also provide digital users with comprehensive coverage of Pope Francis’ funeral including live updates throughout the funerary ritual, immersive interactives, photo galleries and explainers on conclave and more on CNN.com. A custom vertical livestream with live commentary from CNN’s experts in the field will be available starting at 3:45am ET on CNN’s apps for iOS and Android without requiring a login. In addition, CNN will highlight key moments in both horizontal and vertical formats across all platforms including TikTok and YouTube.

CNN’s coverage of The Funeral of Pope Francis will stream live for Pay TV subscribers on CNN.com and via CNN’s apps for iOS, Android and CTV. CNN’s live coverage of the funeral of Pope Francis will also stream live on Max for subscribers.

