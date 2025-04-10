CNN’s Have I Got News For You Announces This Week’s Guests

NEW EPISODE PREMIERES SATURDAY, APRIL 12 AT 9PM ET/PT ON CNN

NEW YORK – (April 10, 2024) – Pollster and commentator Kristen Soltis Anderson and comedian and actor Eugene Mirman will join as guests on this week’s episode of CNN’s Have I Got News For You, the American version of the long-running UK comedy series. Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, the ten-episode limited series will continue on Saturday, April 12 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

Always relevant and topical of-the-moment, Have I Got News for You serves up a smart and edgy take on the news of the week from host Roy Wood Jr. along with two illustrious team captains in Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black. The series joins CNN’s encore presentation of Real Time With Bill Maher on the network’s Saturday primetime lineup of topical entertainment programming.

Kristen Soltis Anderson is a pollster, speaker, commentator, and author of The Selfie Vote: Where Millennials Are Leading America (And How Republicans Can Keep Up). She is a contributing Opinion writer for The New York Times and has appeared on programs such as The Daily Show, Meet The Press and HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher.

Eugene Mirman is a comedian and actor known for voicing “Gene” on Fox’s Emmy Award winning animated series Bob’s Burgers. He has appeared on many other TV shows including Flight of the Conchords, Delocated, Archer, Broad City, StarTalk, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Inside Amy Schumer, Conan O’Brien, The Colbert Report, Late Night with Seth Myers, @midnight, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Home Movies and more.

Have I Got News For You will regularly air Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT and will be available to stream on Max the following day. This week’s episode will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, April 12. It will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, April 13 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

