CNN’s MJ Lee Named Senior National Enterprise Correspondent

CNN today announced MJ Lee has been named Senior National Enterprise Correspondent, covering a range of human impact stories across the country.

Since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, Lee has been reporting on the real-world ramifications of the administration’s new policies, including tariffs, the decimation of the United States Agency for International Development, and cuts at major agencies like the National Institutes of Health and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

Most recently, Lee was a Senior White House Correspondent for the network. She began covering the White House in 2021 and was at the forefront of CNN’s coverage of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaigns. Lee broke news on some of the Biden administration’s most consequential policy decisions, including those related to the Israel-Hamas war, the nationwide baby formula shortage, the White House’s student loan debt forgiveness plan and public health emergencies like monkeypox and COVID. In 2024, Lee was part of the CNN team that won an Emmy Award in for its breaking news coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

Lee was previously based in CNN’s New York bureau and covered the 2020 presidential election as a political correspondent for the network, focusing on Elizabeth Warren’s campaign during the primaries before reporting on Biden’s general election campaign and the transition. She also delivered integral coverage of the national #MeToo movement – particularly, its implications on Capitol Hill and in government – and broke news on major misconduct allegations involving elected officials and political figures.

Before joining CNN in 2015, Lee was a finance and politics reporter at Politico. Lee is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and is currently based in Washington, DC.