CNN TO HOST LIVE TOWN HALL WITH FOUR BATTLEGROUND MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

CNN Town Hall: America Asks Congress Airs Live at 9pmET on April 10 Moderated by CNN Anchors Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins

Town Hall to Air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español

Washington, DC – (April 7, 2025) – CNN will host a live Town Hall with four members of Congress representing battleground districts: Representative Mike Lawler (R-New York), Representative Ryan Mackenzie (R-Pennsylvania), Representative Jahana Hayes (D-Connecticut) and Representative Derek Tran (D-California). The Town Hall will be moderated by CNN Anchors Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins on Thursday, April 10 at 9pmET from Washington, DC.

The group of lawmakers will take questions from a live studio audience comprised of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, including constituents from each of the member’s districts as well as Tapper and Collins on a wide range of topics the nation is focused on including the economy, the second Trump administration, the state of the Democratic party and more.

CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting Town Halls as part of the network’s robust political coverage. Audiences can follow CNN’s coverage across platforms on the mobile app and CNN.com.

CNN Town Hall: America Asks Congress will stream live for Pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV, and mobile apps. The Town Hall will also be available On Demand beginning April 11 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

