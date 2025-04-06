CNN TO HOST LIVE TOWN HALL WITH SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS



CNN’s Town Hall Airs Live Wednesday, April 9 Moderated by CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper

Town Hall to Air Live at 9pmET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español

Washington, DC – (April 6, 2025) – CNN will host a live Town Hall with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) at 9pmET on Wednesday, April 9 from Washington, DC. The Town Hall will be moderated by CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper.

As the policies of the second Trump administration reshape the nation and Democrats search for their path forward, Sanders will take questions from a live studio audience and Cooper on a wide range of topics. The studio audience will be comprised of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.

CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting Town Halls as part of the network’s robust political coverage. Audiences can follow CNN’s coverage across platforms on the mobile app and CNN.com.

The Town Hall will stream live for Pay TV subscribers via CNN.com , CNN connected TV, and mobile apps. The Town Hall will also be available On Demand beginning April 10 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com , CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

