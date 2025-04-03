“The War on Government: A Fareed Zakaria Special” Premieres Sunday, April 6, 2025

NEW YORK, NY – (Monday, March 31, 2025) – When it was first announced shortly after the 2024 presidential election, the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, was an intriguing idea that enjoyed bipartisan support. After all, everyone loves efficiency and there is plenty of wasteful spending in Washington to rein in. By February of 2025 however, the methods of Elon Musk’s DOGE -gutting agencies, reversing some of the cuts at the National Nuclear Security Administration after frantic calls from Republican Congressmen- made it apparent that their crusade appeared to be motivated by something deeper. The efforts have shown a determination not to improve, but to burn it all down. To understand this rage against government, we must go back decades to learn how this is just the latest effort by the conservative movement – tapping into its long-held disdain for large government.

Join Fareed Zakaria on Sunday, April 6 at 8pmET/PT as he examines the long history of the conservative movement’s struggle to roll back government in “The War on Government: A Fareed Zakaria Special”.

Republican leaders have promised their conservative voters over and over again that they would shrink government, and every time they have failed to deliver. This failure has been felt as a great betrayal on the Right, giving way to a rage against government that has been building for years.

Less than three months into President Donald Trump’s second term, his administration appears determined to make the most radical, unprecedented cuts to government of any Republican leadership that came before. What resistance will be mounted to preserve -and indeed improve- the enduring programs and institutions of government that generations of Americans have relied upon for stability and predictability?

Zakaria is joined in this exploration by Princeton University professor Julian E. Zelizer, author of “In Defense of Partisanship”; and Johns Hopkins University professor Leah Wright Rigueur, author of “The Loneliness of the Black Republican”.

