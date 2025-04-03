CNN’s “Have I Got News For You” Announces This Week’s Guests

NEW EPISODE PREMIERES SATURDAY, APRIL 5 AT 9PM ET/PT ON CNN

NEW YORK – (April 3, 2025) – U.S. Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) and comedian and writer Karen Chee will join as guests on this week’s episode of CNN’s Have I Got News For You, the American version of the long-running UK comedy series. Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, the ten-episode limited series will continue on Saturday, April 5 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

Always relevant and of-the-moment, Have I Got News for You serves up a smart and edgy take on the news of the week from host Roy Wood Jr. along with two illustrious team captains in Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black. The series joins CNN’s encore presentation of Real Time with Bill Maher on the network’s Saturday primetime lineup of topical entertainment programming.

Congressman Ro Khanna has served as the U.S. Representative for California’s 17th Congressional District since 2017, representing portions of Santa Clara and Alameda counties. Khanna serves on the United States House Committee on Armed Services as a ranking member of the Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems (CITI), is a member of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party and is on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability where he previously chaired the Environmental Subcommittee. Khanna also serves on numerous caucuses including as the vice-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, co-founder of the Congressional War Powers Caucus, and co-chair of the Congressional Caucuses on India and Indian Americans, the India Caucus, the No PAC Caucus, and the Term Limits Caucus.

Karen Chee is an Emmy-nominated comedian and writer. She is currently a writer for Netflix’s A Man on the Inside. Chee is known for her writing and performances on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she appeared on the recurring segment “What Does Karen Know?”. Chee is also known for her performances in HBO’s High Maintenance and FOX’s The Great North. She has also written for Apple TV’s Pachinko, the Golden Globes (2019, 2021), regularly contributes to The New Yorker, and is a panelist and guest host on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!. In 2022, Chee was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for the Hollywood and Entertainment category.

Have I Got News For You will regularly air Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT and will be available to stream on Max the following day. This week’s episode will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, April 5. It will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, April 6 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Flashdocs, and CNN Studios. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 60 multi-part documentary series and 70 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 120 awards and 450 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid directed by Matt Tyrnauer; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; the Emmy® Award winning Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; Luther Vandross: Never Too Much, directed by Dawn Porter; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; This is Life with Lisa Ling; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; the American version of the long-running UK comedy series, Have I Got News For You, hosted by Roy Wood Jr; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, the CNN Original Hub on Max and discovery+, the CNN Originals FAST channel, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Hat Trick Productions

Hat Trick Productions is one of the UK’s leading independent production and distribution companies, co-founded and run by Jimmy Mulville. For over 30 years Hat Trick has been producing critically and commercially successful content for outlets in the US and UK. Hit shows include Whose Line Is It Anyway? (ABC/CW) Episodes (BBC/Showtime) and Derry Girls (Netflix/Channel 4). Have I Got News For You is the UK’s longest-running comedy show, now in its 35th year and winner of every major British television award.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

CNN Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com