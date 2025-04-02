CNN Appoints Oren Liebermann to Jerusalem Bureau Chief Role

JERUSALEM – (April 2, 2025) – Oren Liebermann is to take on the role of Jerusalem Bureau Chief & Correspondent for CNN, returning to the bureau where he spent six years as a correspondent for the network.

Liebermann will manage the network’s multi-platform operation in Jerusalem, which is the base for a team that has been at the forefront of a wide range of exclusive, award-winning reporting from Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and beyond.

“To step back into the Jerusalem bureau in this new role at a pivotal moment for the entire region is an incredible opportunity,” Liebermann said. “We have an outstanding team there, many of whom I know well from my time working directly alongside them, and a complex, vitally important story to report on. I’m excited to get started.”

Mike McCarthy, Managing Editor, CNN Worldwide, added: “Our Jerusalem bureau is home to some of our most dedicated, experienced and talented journalists, covering an always complicated, multi-faceted story at a uniquely challenging time. Few people understand the needs of that operation better than Oren, and we couldn’t ask for a better leader for the bureau.”

Joining from CBS 3 in Philadelphia in 2015, Liebermann spent his first six years at CNN as an international correspondent based in Jerusalem. During that time he covered multiple Israeli elections, charted the changing relationships between Israel and the Gulf states, and interviewed Israeli leaders including Benjamin Netanyahu, Shimon Peres and Ehud Barak. He also reported from Russia, Serbia, Nepal and the UK, before moving to Washington, DC as CNN’s Pentagon correspondent. In this role he covered stories including the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war in Gaza.

Liebermann will report into recently appointed General Manager, EMEA, and London Bureau Chief, Andrew Roy, who will join CNN in his new role in May. Jeremy Diamond continues in his role as CNN Jerusalem Correspondent.