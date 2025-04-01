CNN RANKS AS TOP 5 MOST-WATCHED NETWORK IN ALL OF CABLE IN MARCH AND Q1

WEEKDAY PRIMETIME LINEUP DRAWS YEAR-OVER-YEAR VIEWERSHIP GROWTH

SATURDAY TOPICAL ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMMING DELIVERS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN Q1 VS. PREVIOUS YEAR

CNN’S DIGITAL AUDIENCE SEES NEARLY +10% GROWTH IN MONTHLY ENGAGEMENT

NEW YORK, NY – (April 2, 2024) – CNN saw strong performance across television, streaming and digital platforms in March and Q1 of 2025, ranking in the Top 5 most watched networks in all of cable for P2+ (#4) for the third consecutive month and the 11th consecutive quarter. Among P25-54, CNN ranked in the top 10 for the third consecutive month (#6) and the sixth consecutive quarter (#7). CNN was also the #1 cable news network among Black viewers aged 25-54 in March and 1Q25, ranking #4 among all cable networks.

CNN continued to see primetime audience gains, with March posting the highest weekday primetime deliveries since November 2024 in both demos. CNN ranked in the top 10 among all cable networks in M-Su Prime among P2+ (#9) for the third consecutive month and for the 4th consecutive quarter. Compared to February 2025, CNN’s March 2025 P2+ viewership was up in M-Su Prime (+7%; 575k to 613k) and across weekdays (+5%; 630k to 659k).

The network’s weekday prime line-up (7p-12a, regular programming only) grew year-over-year in 1Q25 (127k vs. 122k). At 9p, The Source with Kaitlan Collins was up both year-over-year (+5%: 134k vs. 128k P25-54) and quarter-over-quarter (+11%: 134k vs. 121k). The 10p CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip was the network’s top- rated program across the entire schedule among P25-54. Further, NewsNight registered double-digit growth vs. 1Q24: up +19% among P2+ (574k vs. 484k) and +29% P25-54 (141k vs. 109k).

In 1Q25 Daytime, CNN continues to be a top cable destination, ranking as a top 3 network among both P2+ and P25-54 (#3). Since launching in its new timeslot (3/3-3/28), The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown (M-F 10a-12p) is posting double-digit growth vs. the prior 4 week time period average, up +10% among P2+ (596k vs. 541k) and +19% P25-54 (95k vs. 80k).

On Saturday nights (8p-10p), CNN was up +43% in 1Q25 vs. 1Q24 among P2+ (663k vs. 465k) and +38% among P25-54 (94k vs. 68k), driven by the strong performances of Real Time with Bill Maher, Have I Got News for You, and Kobe: The Making of a Legend. Real Time and Have I Got News For You ranked as CNN’s top 2 highest rated programs in 1Q25 among P2+, with 863k and 694k respectively. Further, Have I Got News For You’s second season is pacing ahead of Its first season among P25-54 by +11% (105k vs. 95k). The CNN Original Series Kobe: The Making of a Legend improved its prior 4 week time period average by +118% among P2+ and +70% among P25-54.

Additionally, CNN’s digital audience continued to show powerful growth. In CNN’s pivot to a subscription business, the network’s loyal audience saw an increase of 9% month over month growth in time spent per visitor in February. This was the highest month for minutes per visitor since launching a CNN.com subscription business in October 2024. February domestic data is the most recent Comscore data available.

TV Source: Nielsen Panel Only. AA(000s). Based on most current Live+7, incl. OOH.

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population, February 2025, United States, Custom-Defined List including BBC, CNN.COM, MSN News, Yahoo News, The New York Times Brand, CBSNEWS.COM, Fox News Digital, NBCNEWS.COM, USATODAY.COM, THEGUARDIAN.COM, NYPOST.COM, WASHIGNTONPOST.COM, DAILYMAIL.CO.UK, HuffPost Global, CNBC, The Sun, INDEPENDENT.CO.UK, ABCNEWS.COM, NPR.ORG, Bloomberg.com, MEDIUM.COM, MIRROR.CO.UK, CBC, TELEGRAPH.CO.UK, Sky News, VOX.COM, SFGATE.COM, EURONEWS.COM, CHRON.COM, BUZZFEEDNEWS.COM, VICE.COM NYDAILYNEWS.COM, Alijazeera Media Network, Epoch Times.